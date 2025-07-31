MPD Seeking Person of Interest in Northeast Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a burglary offense which occurred in Northeast.

On Thursday, July 31, 2025, at approximately 2:00 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 600 block of 56th Street, Northeast, for a burglary of an establishment. The suspect unlawfully entered an establishment, stole merchandise, and fled the scene.

The person of interest was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video and photos below:

Anyone who can identify this person of interest, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25115754

###