MPD Makes Arrest in a Georgia Avenue Bank Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of one suspect involved in an unarmed bank robbery that occurred in Northwest.

On Thursday, July 31, 2025, at approximately 2:55 p.m., the suspects entered the Truist Bank located in the 6400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. One of the suspects approached the counter and passed a note to the teller demanding money. The teller complied, and both suspects fled the bank with a large sum of money. A weapon was not used during the robbery.

Officers located and arrested 46-year-old Bobby Ransome of Northwest, DC, who was charged with Robbery of an Establishment.

One suspect remains outstanding and was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25116072

