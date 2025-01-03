MPD and Federal Partners Announce Security Plans, Road Closures for State Funeral of Former President Carter

Today, Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith was joined by local and federal partners to discuss security preparations for the state funeral of former President James E. Carter from Tuesday, January 7 through Thursday, January 9, 2025.

The state funeral has been designated as a National Special Security Event (NSSE), a classification that brings federal and local partners together under the lead of the United States Secret Service. Designating an event as an NSSE allows for significant resources from the federal government, as well as state and local partners, to be used to ensure a robust security plan is in place.

President Carter’s remains will arrive at Joint Base Andrews midday Tuesday, January 7, and will be escorted by motorcade to the United States Navy Memorial on Pennsylvania Avenue NW. A funeral procession with public viewing access will occur between the Naval Memorial and the United States Capitol Building Tuesday afternoon. Anyone who plans to travel through Downtown, Capitol Hill and the National Mall on Tuesday, January 7 is asked to plan ahead and consider alternate routes or mass transit.

President Carter will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda Tuesday evening through Thursday morning.

On Thursday, January 9, former President Carter’s State Funeral will occur at the Washington National Cathedral. The public should plan for impactful road closures across Northwest Washington, including rolling closures for dignitary escorts. A detailed list of road closures and parking restrictions can be found below.

A list of restricted items and additional security information for the state funeral will be available at NSSE.dc.gov.

Metrorail Service Adjustments

Metro will close the Archives – Navy Memorial rail station to customers starting Monday, January 6 at 5 p.m. The station will reopen on Wednesday, January 8 at 5 a.m.. Trains will bypass the station during the closure.

Metrobus Service Adjustments

From Monday, January 6 at 6 p.m. to Wednesday, January 8 at 5:30am, the following routes will detour 3F, 32, 33, 36, 52, 59, 63, 64, 70, 74, 79, P6, S2.

On Tuesday, January 7 the D6 will detour between 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. due to E Street closure. Also, the following buses will detour from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. D14, J12, K12, W4, SH99 due to the Presidential movement from Andrews Airforce Base. Lines will return to their regular route based on the release of street cloures.

On Thursday, January 9 the 31, 33, N2, N4, and 96 will detour between 12 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to the State Funeral Procession to Washington National Cathedral and Funeral Service.

Street Closures

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from Monday, January 6, 2025 at approximately 7:00 p.m. through Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at approximately 4:30 a.m.:

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from E Street to Independence Avenue, SW

11th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

8th Street from E Street to D Street, NW

7th Street from E Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

6th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

5th Street from E Street to D Street, NW

4th Street from D Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

3rd Street from E Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Northbound 3rd Street Tunnel Exit 9 toward US Capitol

2nd Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

1st Street from E Street, NW to Maryland Avenue, SW

New Jersey Avenue from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Louisiana Avenue from Columbus Circle, NE to Constitution Avenue, NW

Delaware Avenue from Columbus Circle to Constitution Avenue, NE

North Capitol Street from E Street to D Street, NW

1st Street from Columbus Circle, NE to Independence Avenue, SE

D Street from 9th Street NW to 2nd Street, NE

Indiana Avenue from 7th Street to 3rd Street, NW

C Street from 6th Street to New Jersey Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 1st Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 14th Street NW to 2nd Street, NE

Madison Drive from 14th Street to 3rd Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 3rd Street, SW

Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 1st Street, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, from approximately 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.:

Independence Avenue from Washington Avenue, SW to 2nd Street, SE

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, from approximately 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.:

8th Street from F Street to E Street, NW

F Street from 9th Street to 7th Street, NW

E Street 10th Street to 6th Street, NW

The following street will be closed intermediately to vehicle traffic on Thursday, January 9, 2025, from approximately 4:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.:

Calvert Street from 29th Street to Connecticut Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Thursday, January 9, 2025, from approximately 12:01 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.:

Garfield Street from Massachusetts Avenue, NW to 34th Street, NW

34th Street from Woodley Road to Garfield Street, NW

Woodley Road from Wisconsin Avenue to 34th Street, NW

Wisconsin Avenue from Lowell Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

Cathedral Avenue from Massachusetts Avenue to Wisconsin Avenue, NW

The following streets will be open for local traffic only on Thursday, January 9, 2025, from approximately 12:01 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.:

Garfield Street from 34th Street to 32nd Street, NW

Woodland Drive from Garfield Street to 32nd Street, NW

33rd Place from Cathedral Avenue to Garfield Street, NW

Cleveland Avenue from 34th Street to 32nd Street, NW

Cathedral Avenue from 34th Street to 32nd Street, NW

Klingle Road from 34th Street to 32nd Street, NW

Woodley Road from 33th Street to 32nd Street, NW

34th Street from Macomb Street to Woodley Road, NW

35th Street from Lowell Street to Woodley Road, NW

36th Street from Lowell Street to Woodley Road, NW

Wisconsin Avenue from Macomb Street, NW to Lowell Street, NW

Woodley Road from 38th Street to Wisconsin Avenue, NW

36th Street from Garfield Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

35th Street from Garfield Street to Fulton Street, NW

34th Place from Garfield Street to Fulton Street, NW

34th Street from Garfield Street to Fulton Street, NW

Parking Restrictions

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 12:01 a.m. through Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 4:30 a.m.:

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from E Street to Madison Drive, NW

11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

8th Street from F Street to D Street, NW

7th Street from E Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

6th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

5th Street from E Street to D Street, NW

4th Street from E Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

3rd Street from E Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

2nd Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

1st Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

New Jersey Avenue from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Louisiana Avenue from Columbus Circle, NE to Constitution Avenue, NW

Delaware Avenue from Columbus Circle to Constitution Avenue, NE

North Capitol Street from E Street to D Street, NW

1st Street from Columbus Circle, NE to Independence Avenue, SE

F Street from 9th Street to 7th Street, NW

E Street 10th Street, NW 6th Street, NW

D Street from 9th Street NW to 1st Street, NE

Indiana Avenue from 7th Street to 3rd Street, NW

C Street from 6th Street to New Jersey Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 1st Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 14th Street NW to 2nd Street, NE

Madison Drive from 14th Street to 3rd Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 3rd Street, SW

Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 1st Street, SW

Independence Avenue from Washington Avenue, SW to 2nd Street, SE

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Thursday, January 9, 2025 from 4:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.:

Calvert Street from 28th Street to Shoreham Drive, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 12:01 a.m. through Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 3:00 p.m.:

Garfield Street from Massachusetts Avenue to 34th Street, NW

34th Street from Woodley Road to Fulton Street, NW

Woodley Road from Wisconsin Avenue to 34th Street, NW

Wisconsin Avenue from Lowell Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

Cathedral Avenue from Massachusetts Avenue to Wisconsin Avenue, NW

125' north of Woodley Road on 36th Street, NW

50' north of Woodley Road on 35th Street and 34th Street, NW

50' east of 34th Street on Woodley Road, Klingle Road, Cleveland Avenue, Cathedral Avenue, and Garfield Street, NW

50' south of Garfield Street on 34th Place, 35th Street, and 36th Street, NW

200' west of Wisconsin Avenue on Woodley Road, NW

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Additional information and road closure maps are available at NSSE.DC.gov. Any media queries regarding the state funeral security plan or impacts should be directed to National Special Security Event Joint Information Center at [email protected]

