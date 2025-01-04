St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #1 Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4000066

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-31111

DATE/TIME: 01/03/2025 at 1812 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Peacham Groton Rd and Gov Mattocks Rd Peacham, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1 Crash

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: David Charbonneau

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windsor, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen

VEHICLE MODEL: Rabbit

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial passenger-side/front-end damage

INJURIES: Suspected minor

HOSPITAL: Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Peacham Groton Rd and Governor Mattocks Rd in Peacham, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and learned the operator, Charbonneau, had been transported to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury.

Troopers responded to the hospital, and spoke with the operator, identified as Charbonneau, indicators of impairment were detected. Charbonneau was arrested for suspicion of DUI and processed before being issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division and released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/03/2025 at 0830 AM

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.