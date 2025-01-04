St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #1 Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4000066
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-31111
DATE/TIME: 01/03/2025 at 1812 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Peacham Groton Rd and Gov Mattocks Rd Peacham, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1 Crash
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: David Charbonneau
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windsor, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen
VEHICLE MODEL: Rabbit
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial passenger-side/front-end damage
INJURIES: Suspected minor
HOSPITAL: Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Peacham Groton Rd and Governor Mattocks Rd in Peacham, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and learned the operator, Charbonneau, had been transported to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury.
Troopers responded to the hospital, and spoke with the operator, identified as Charbonneau, indicators of impairment were detected. Charbonneau was arrested for suspicion of DUI and processed before being issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/03/2025 at 0830 AM
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
