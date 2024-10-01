Lumitory to Launch New Conversation Cards at Magnolia’s Silobration

Lumitory Conversation Cards Gatherings Conversation Set

We can’t wait to connect with attendees and share our products, all created with the intention of encouraging community and connection.” — Jess Reinhart, founder of Lumitory

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumitory, known for creating products that foster connection and community, is excited to launch three new versions of its best-selling conversation card sets: Couples, Classrooms, and Girls Night. These new sets, along with a collection of custom-designed prints and tote bags, will debut at Magnolia’s 9th Annual Silobration in Waco, Texas, on October 10, 2024.“We’re thrilled to be a selected vendor at Magnolia’s 9th Annual Silobration,” said Jess Reinhart, founder of Lumitory."We are so excited to be a part of Silobration. There's no better place to introduce our latest conversation cards and prints. We can’t wait to connect with attendees and share our products, all created with the intention of encouraging community and connection."The new conversation card sets—Couples, Classrooms, and Girls Night—join Lumitory’s current lineup, which includes Gatherings, Family, Holiday, Legacy, New Parents, Dating, and Wedding sets. Each set contains 75 thoughtfully crafted questions designed to spark connection and create community. The Couples set is perfect for date nights or quiet evenings at home, offering fun, meaningful prompts to help couples connect and keep things fun and fresh. The Classrooms set encourages students to share and explore new ideas, making it a great tool for teachers to create an open, inclusive environment. Girls Night is all about fun and laughter, ensuring any gathering with friends is filled with great conversation and unforgettable moments.Lumitory’s conversation cards are beautifully designed and carefully crafted to help people connect on a deeper level.Imagine rekindling that first-date feeling over a quiet dinner, or watching your students light up as they share ideas in a safe, open space. Whether for cherished friends or new acquaintances, Lumitory’s conversation cards help turn moments into memories.Alongside the new sets, Lumitory will debut exclusive limited-edition prints and tote bags. These pieces feature heartwarming quotes like ‘Today’s forecast: A really lovely day,’ ‘Linger Longer,’ ‘Home Sweet Home,’ and ‘Together is the Best Place to Be’—perfect for adding a touch of inspiration to any space—and they’re only available for a limited time.Lumitory will be at Silobration from October 10 through 12, or you can shop the full collection online at www.lumitory.com About Lumitory:Lumitory is all about fostering connection and celebrating the joy of togetherness. Their best-selling conversation cards are designed to make it easy (and fun!) to start meaningful conversations , whether you’re reconnecting with a loved one or meeting someone new. Imagine this: breakfast with your spouse, a Sunday afternoon with your grandparents, date night, or pizza Friday with the kids—these are all windows of opportunity to deepen your connection with others. Lumitory’s cards turn everyday moments into something special, helping you create memories, strengthen your relationships, and create community. Learn more at www.Lumitory.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.