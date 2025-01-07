Honeywell Tops 2025 America’s Most Trusted® HVAC Air Filter and Smart Thermostat Lifestory Research Consumer Rankings

Lifestory Research announces the results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted® HVAC Air Filter Study and Smart Thermostat Study

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifestory Research announces that Honeywell has been ranked #1 in two categories in the 2025 America’s Most Trustedstudies. The company received top honors in the Air Filter Study and the Smart Thermostat Sudy, reflecting its strong consumer trust and reputation for delivering high-quality, reliable products. Based on independent consumer surveys, these rankings highlight Honeywell’s leadership in indoor air quality and smart home technology markets.2025 America's Most TrustedSmart Thermostat StudyAccording to the Lifestory Research 2025 America’s Most TrustedSmart Thermostat Study, Honeywell has emerged again as the leading brand in consumer trust for smart thermostats. This ranking is based on insights gathered from a survey of 4,044 individuals across the United States over the past year, underscoring the brand's strong reputation among consumers considering smart thermostat purchases. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 111.2, Honeywell outperformed other major brands in the category, reinforcing its reputation as the most trusted choice among those in the market for smart home technology. Other brands such as Trane, Carrier, Lennox, Nest, Lux, Ecobee, Emerson Sensi, and GLAS were also recognized for trustworthiness.This marks the fourth consecutive year that Honeywell has secured the #1 consumer rating in the annual study, further solidifying its place as the brand consumers trust most regarding smart thermostats.For more information about the study, visit www.lifestoryresearch.com/2025-best-smart-thermostat-ranking-review 2025 America's Most TrustedHVAC Air Filter StudyThe Lifestory Research 2025 America’s Most TrustedAir Filter Brand Study has named Honeywell the most trusted brand for furnace and HVAC system air filters. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 115.6, Honeywell earned the highest trust rating among top HVAC air filter brands. This ranking is based on the responses of 3,102 U.S. consumers surveyed over the past 12 months. The study included the brands Honeywell, Filtrete, FilterBuy, AprilAire, HDX, Aerostar, NordicPure, and BestAir. These were the most recognized brands among consumers shopping for an air filter for their homes.For more information about the study, visit STUDYURL www.lifestoryresearch.com/2025-best-air-filter-ranking-review About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About Lifestory Researchand America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.