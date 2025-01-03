TFFC Hosts Bass University In-Class Training Event

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

ATHENS – The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center (TFFC) will host a two-day training event conducted by Toyota ShareLunker program partner Bass University. The in-person event takes place Jan. 11-12 in the Hart-Morris Conference Center at TFFC.

“We’re excited to have our Toyota ShareLunker Program partner Bass University back at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center (TFFC) for another high-level series of bass fishing seminars,” said Tom Lang, TFFC director. “TFFC is home to the Toyota ShareLunker program, educational visitor center, and a top-notch fish hatchery supporting better bass fishing in Texas, so this is just a natural fit for top level bass fishing education.”

The event will offer six seminar sessions per day taught by current or former bass fishing top-level tournament anglers. Each instructor will present two 45-minute classes on cutting-edge bass fishing tactics, techniques and tackle.

Featured Instructors and Topics:

Lee Livesay: The Progression of Successful Angling — Attacking Texas

Greg Hackney: Spring Flipping — Stages & Baits — Swimming a Jig through the Spring

Dakota Ebare: Fishing Around the Spawn — Next Level Scoping

Keith Combs: Seasonal Power Fishing Strategies — Locate & Activate Deep Water Schools

Matty Wong: Tournament Glide Bait Strategies — Finesse to Success

Nick LeBrun: Visualizing Strikes – Bladed Jig Selection

“Bass University and big Texas bass go together,” said Bass University Dean Pete Gluszek. “We are extremely excited to be bringing Bass University seminars back to the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in 2025. Last year was a sellout crowd and we expect to do it again this year with a lineup of world class bass fishing instructors straight from the Bassmaster Elites and Major League Fishing tournament trails. If you want to learn techniques that will help you catch more and bigger bass, make sure to attend this year’s event on Jan 11 and 12th.”

Class information is available on the Bass University website.

Founded in 2009 by professional anglers Mike Iaconelli and Pete Gluszek, Bass University offers online, classroom and on-the-water bass fishing education programs. Bass University has students of all skill levels, from beginner youths and adults, all the way up to the top pro anglers. Their content is for bass anglers at any level looking to elevate their abilities.

TFFC has been delighting visitors for more than 25 years. The facility has welcomed more than 1.1 million visitors to marvel at the schools of fish in the indoor and outdoor aquariums, study the exhibits and learn how Texas’ diverse inland waterways support and connect all living creatures. Well-stocked fishing ponds provide an opportunity for visitors of all ages to wet a line, and thousands of new anglers have caught their first fish here.

TFFC was the first major public-private partnership between TPWF and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD). Located in Athens, TFFC includes a working fish hatchery, 300,000 gallons of aquaria focusing on Texas fish and wildlife resources, recreational fishing ponds and fisheries science exhibits. It is home to the Toyota ShareLunker Program, which invites anglers to donate largemouth bass weighing 13 pounds or more for research and breeding purposes. TFFC also houses the Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame, which honors individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to freshwater fishing in Texas.

TFFC is also home to the statewide Angler Recognition Program, which recognizes record fresh and saltwater catches. Additionally, TFFC facilitates the annual Fish Art Contest in Texas, which is part of a conservation education program designed to spark the imaginations of students while providing valuable lessons about fish and the importance of conserving Texas’ aquatic resources.

TFFC is currently closed to the public for major renovations and updates with a tentative date for completion and reopening to the public in late spring 2025.