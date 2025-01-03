Portland Area Ag Tech Firm Enters Latin America
Digital Harvest, based in Camas, Washington, is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider offering unique predictive technology for the sugarcane market. Their proprietary software uses remote sensing, satellite imagery, and biophysical modeling to accurately predict sugarcane yields, helping farmers and mills worldwide improve efficiency, productivity, and make informed decisions to enhance yields.
Digital Harvest sought to partner with sugarcane farms and mills seeking increased agricultural output. The U.S. Commercial Service in Portland (CS Oregon) played a key role by providing strategy development guidance and consultative assistance over several months, including market research to identify viable prospects.
After targeting Costa Rica, Digital Harvest worked with CS Costa Rica, who organized an International Partner Search + Virtual Introductions program to connect the company with potential customers. As a result of this continued support and the International Partner Search program, Digital Harvest successfully signed a contract with a major sugar mill in Costa Rica, expanding its international presence.
“The consistent support of the U.S. Commercial Service has been great for us! The periodic information we receive from CS Portland is valuable and helps us strategize our market development. This International Partner Search in Costa Rica was exceptional, and the office in San Jose, Costa Rica, exceeded expectations by organizing great meetings in-country. This success in Costa Rica goes a long way for our company, and we look forward to many more success stories with the U.S. Commercial Service!” ~ Young Kim, CEO, Digital Harvest
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.