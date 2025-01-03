Portland Area Ag Tech Firm Enters Latin America

Digital Harvest, based in Camas, Washington, is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider offering unique predictive technology for the sugarcane market. Their proprietary software uses remote sensing, satellite imagery, and biophysical modeling to accurately predict sugarcane yields, helping farmers and mills worldwide improve efficiency, productivity, and make informed decisions to enhance yields.

Digital Harvest sought to partner with sugarcane farms and mills seeking increased agricultural output. The U.S. Commercial Service in Portland (CS Oregon) played a key role by providing strategy development guidance and consultative assistance over several months, including market research to identify viable prospects.

After targeting Costa Rica, Digital Harvest worked with CS Costa Rica, who organized an International Partner Search + Virtual Introductions program to connect the company with potential customers. As a result of this continued support and the International Partner Search program, Digital Harvest successfully signed a contract with a major sugar mill in Costa Rica, expanding its international presence.