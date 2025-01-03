Bay Area Energy Firm Secures Grant for Geothermal Project in the Philippines

GreenFire Energy (GFE), based in Walnut Creek, California, manufactures downhole heat exchangers (DBHX) for the geothermal energy sector and has been a leader in geothermal technology innovation. The company actively collaborates with the state of California on energy development programs and sought to expand its global impact by partnering with the Energy Development Corporation (EDC), the Philippines’ largest geothermal producer.

GFE and EDC explored utilizing GreenFire Energy’s proprietary technology to increase geothermal power production in EDC’s geothermal fields. To elevate this collaboration, GFE considered applying for a U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) technical assistance grant to fund a feasibility study. Seeking guidance on the USTDA application process and advocacy for its partnership with EDC, GFE engaged the U.S. Commercial Service office in Oakland (CS Oakland).

The U.S. Commercial Service in the Philippines (CS Philippines) played a pivotal role in supporting this endeavor. CS Philippines, with its in-depth knowledge of EDC’s operations and strategic roadmap, connected EDC with USTDA in February 2021 to discuss opportunities for development finance and technical assistance. When EDC expressed interest in collaborating with GreenFire Energy, GM Philippines facilitated discussions between the two organizations and guided GFE through the USTDA’s “sole source” grant process.

Throughout 2022 and 2023, GM Philippines worked tirelessly with EDC and USTDA to navigate the application process. This included arranging calls between stakeholders, providing updates on USTDA’s review timeline, and counseling GFE on required documentation. CS Philippines also engaged U.S. Export Assistance Centers in San Francisco and Oakland to explore additional resources for GFE’s global expansion.

As a result of these efforts, USTDA approved the technical assistance grant for EDC on August 30, 2023, designating GreenFire Energy as the sole source partner and contractor for the feasibility study. The $1.739 million pilot project will assess the technical and economic viability of GFE’s proprietary 2-Phase and Steam Dominated GreenLoop (2PSDGL) technology in EDC’s Mahanagdong Geothermal Field in Leyte, Philippines. The pilot aims to unlock the potential of idle and non-commercial wells, extending the life of operating geothermal fields and revitalizing underutilized resources.

The U.S. Commercial Service’s proactive engagement was instrumental in securing this groundbreaking partnership. The successful pilot will not only position GFE as a leader in advanced geothermal technology but also pave the way for further collaboration with Philippine geothermal producers, opening doors to new opportunities in low-enthalpy geothermal projects across brownfield and greenfield sites.