Scott Morris ('80) Awarded University District's 2024 Impact Award

Scott Morris (’80, political science), a much-admired business and philanthropic leader in the Spokane community, was recently awarded the University District’s 2024 Impact Award.

Morris, Gonzaga Trustee Emeritus and former CEO of Avista, was a major driver in the development of the University District (UD), which transformed an all-but-abandoned part of Spokane into a hub for higher education, collaboration, and innovation. In the wake of Spokane’s World’s Fair, a second wave of revitalization occurred after the railroad relinquished the area east of Division and the tracks and warehouses were demolished. This redeveloped property became home to WSU Health Sciences Spokane and other businesses, an effort that Scott often refers to as “his generation’s Expo ’74.”

Morris’ fingerprints are indelible in the University District but go far beyond it. “On countless occasions and over decades, Scott invested in and brought his passions and the backing of a community-focused company to bear on numerous worthwhile causes,” says Juliet Sinisterra, University District CEO.

During his 35 years of leadership at Avista, Morris was part of a group that created the Avista Foundation which has made $13M in grants to non-profit organizations in four western states. Latisha Hill, past UD board chair and Avista’s Vice President of Community Affairs and Chief Customer Service Officer, notes “Throughout his career, Scott never lost sight of the importance of service, dedicating both personal and professional resources to the greater good. He deputized many Avista loaned executives to serve in the community with the guidance ‘Go do good.’”

Just blocks from his old Avista office, Morris’ generosity has profoundly impacted Gonzaga University. Since 1984, alums Scott and his spouse Liz’s contributions to Gonzaga academics, undergraduate research, athletics, scholarship programs, and campus facilities have touched every corner of the Zag community. His unwavering commitment to Spokane’s colleges and universities is evidenced in his key role in supporting the success of two medical schools in the University District (the UW School of Medicine/Gonzaga University Health Partnership and WSU’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine).

Chuck Murphy, UD board member and Chief Strategy Officer at Gonzaga University shares, “Scott is a man whose life and work exemplify the very essence of leadership, integrity, and service. He is the true embodiment of a person living for others.”

Eastern Washington University President Shari McMahan adds “We have Scott to thank for making the Catalyst an academic home and vibrant center of learning, opportunity, and innovation for generations of EWU students.”

Launched in 2017, the University District Impact Award honors those who serve by example, lead and collaborate selflessly, spark transformation and social change, and are truly invested in the well-being of the UD community. Previous Impact Award recipients include Dave and Mari Clack (2017), Kim Pearman-Gillman (2019), Dean Allen (2020), Jim Sheehan (2021), Kim Zentz (2022), and Rich Hadley posthumously (2023).