Statewide Counterterrorism Preparedness in 2024

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services’ Office of Counter Terrorism (OCT) in partnership with the New York State Police, conducted training exercises at more than 900 locations statewide in 2024 to increase public vigilance and reporting of suspicious activity. This included assessing more than 200 infrastructure locations across the State. Counterterrorism experts from more than 80 federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies completed exercises assessing the ability of businesses to recognize and report suspicious activity in nearly every county in the State. Law enforcement and OCT staff also completed 66 NY-SECURE rail counterterrorism details this year to remind travelers of the importance of the ‘See Something, Say Something,’ campaign. Governor Hochul also provided funding to deploy twelve additional investigators and two commissioned officers to the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force groups in New York City, Albany, Buffalo, Rochester & Plattsburgh. Governor Hochul also funded an expansion at the New York State Intelligence Center, which included the addition of social media intelligence analysts & counterterrorism intelligence analysts.

“Keeping New Yorkers safe is my top priority — and in order to do that, we must always be prepared to act when disaster strikes.” Governor Hochul said. “With these security training exercises and assessments conducted in partnership with local, state and federal law enforcement, we are ensuring first responders have the knowledge and resources they need to protect their communities, as well as making sure the public remains alert and vigilant.”

Law enforcement teams across the State conducted exercises involving more than 350 law enforcement personnel in each of the State’s 16 counter terrorism zones. As part of this process, teams assessed suspicious activity reporting and recognition at more than 700 retailers and businesses that sell chemicals, compounds, components, services, or rent space or resources that could be exploited by those with nefarious intent. These included 36 truck rental locations in 2024 and more than 600 since 2016. As part of the exercises, teams also assessed more than 200 infrastructure locations across the State, including stadiums and arenas, malls and shopping centers, colleges and universities, airports, transit hubs and other mass-gathering locations. Fifty-eight percent of the locations were new and not visited in previous years, which was an 18 percent increase from 2023. More than 7,300 total exercises have been conducted across New York since 2016.

OCT trained an additional 1,400 New Yorkers through more than 50 terrorism awareness presentations across New York, and OCT’s Cyber Incident Response Team also provided cyber threat briefings to over 2,600 state and local government stakeholders to ensure awareness and preparedness.

Since the State-coordinated effort was launched in 2016, suspicious activity reporting to the NYS Terrorism Tips Line during these exercises increased 33 percent, demonstrating effective outreach and training, as well as increased public vigilance and reporting.

Operation NY-SECURE

The State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services also partnered with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies in "Operation NY-SECURE" to conduct counterterrorism and incident response details along Amtrak routes and MTA commuter lines. These details improve coordination and response between the railroad police agencies responsible for each station, and the State and local law enforcement agencies that respond to emergencies at those locations. These visible, unannounced details included heightened platform patrols, increased security presence onboard trains, explosive detection canine sweeps and counter-surveillance measures.

In 2024, Operation NY-SECURE completed 66 details across the State. Teams conducted 54 single station details across the State, and 12 multi-station details at Amtrak and MTA stations along the Empire Line. Since the program's inception in 2018, law enforcement teams have conducted 513 details across the State. These details will continue in 2025.

“If You See Something, Say Something”

New Yorkers are reminded to stay alert to their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity. Reports can be made by phone or online to the New York State Intelligence Center’s Terrorism Tip Line at 1-866-SAFENYS (1-866-723-3697). New Yorkers can also download the “See Something, Say Something” smartphone app on the Safeguard New York webpage. If there is an emergency, please dial 9-1-1.

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “We work closely with our local government and law enforcement partners year-round, conducting security trainings to prepare for potential acts of terrorism. The events in New Orleans and Las Vegas are tragic reminders of how important it is for us all to be vigilant, stay alert, and report suspicious activity to help protect our safety.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “Educating businesses and the public on how to spot suspicious activity and notify law enforcement is critical for terrorism prevention. Planning, coordination, and training are all necessary to ensure local and state first responders are ready to work collaboratively to mitigate any type of emergency situation. These exercises are indispensable to our continuous efforts to protect and keep New Yorkers safe.”

In the aftermath of the racist mass shooting that killed 10 people at a Tops Friendly Markets store in Buffalo on May 14, 2022, Governor Hochul issued Executive Order 18 establishing New York’s first-ever Domestic Terrorism Prevention Unit at DHSES, which now employs 18 people and requires each county in the State and New York City to develop plans to confront domestic terrorism. This has included $20 million to date to support the development of local multi-disciplinary Threat Assessment and Management (TAM) teams in all 57 counties and New York City. There are now 47 TAM teams, and the remaining counties are taking steps to create theirs. These TAM teams help address concerning behavior in the early stages before people take the steps that lead to radicalization, and are comprised of local organizations such as law enforcement, schools, mental health professionals, and others to confront domestic terrorism, domestic violence extremism and targeted violence. In November 2023, Governor Hochul expanded the DTPU’s mission to provide training and support to all colleges and universities statewide. Today, the New York State TAM team network has more than 800 stakeholders involved in targeted violence prevention efforts across the State — an increase of 25 percent from 2023.

About the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services provides leadership, coordination and support to prevent, protect against, prepare for, respond to, recover from and mitigate disasters and other emergencies.