San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents locate missing child

CAMPO, Calif. — San Diego Border Patrol agents stopped a suspicious vehicle while on patrol this week. The driver was wanted for an alleged child abduction.

The stop occurred Wednesday morning around 9:00 a.m. when Border Patrol agents assigned to the Campo Station halted an SUV traveling west on Interstate 8 near Buckman Springs Road. The driver, a 36-year-old woman, was accompanied by an adult female passenger and a 6-year-old child.

After confirming the identities of the vehicle’s occupants through law-enforcement databases, agents learned the driver had an active warrant issued by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office in Texas for interference with child custody involving the 6-year-old in the SUV.

Agents transported the driver and child to a local Border Patrol station and contacted the United States Marshal Service (USMS). USMS responded and took custody of the driver. The child was placed with Child Protective Services pending reunification with her family. The vehicle was released to the adult passenger.

“This is yet another example of how agents’ vigilance serves our communities and nation,” said San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel. “In this case, as they often do, agents went beyond their traditional border security duties to reunite a missing child with their family.”

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact 911 or San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.