South Carolina Stroke Advisory Council to Meet Thursday, January 9, 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Jan. 2, 2025 COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed that a raccoon found near Malone Drive and Shady Grove Church Road in Clinton, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. Two dogs were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.