New Correctional Officers Graduate from Basic Academy

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Today,136 cadets attended their graduation ceremony at the Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center in Galt and prepare to embark on their new careers as CDCR correctional officers. This latest class represents a significant step forward in CDCR’s ongoing efforts and focus on recruitment, hiring, promotion, retention and culture through collaboration of diverse and qualified candidates.

“Congratulations to the graduating class and thank you to the family, friends and staff who supported them during this journey. I commend you all for the hard work you have put in during this 13-week academy. It is now time for you apply everything you’ve learned.”

Chance Andes, Warden, San Quentin Rehabilitation Center

Marking the occasion, family and friends attended the graduation ceremony to cheer on their loved ones stepping into their new careers. San Quentin Rehabilitation Center Warden Chance Andes delivered the keynote address and welcomed the 136 new correctional officers. Thirty-seven of the graduates are women, highlighting the strides being made by CDCR to achieve the “30×30” pledge to have women make up 30 percent of correctional officer cadets by 2030. Following their graduation, officers serve in institutions throughout California.

“I’ve always been a confident person, but joining the academy has strengthened my confidence even more. I am excited to be successful in this career and meet my new brothers and sisters at CSP Solano.”

Taylor Wolf, Graduate of class I-25A

Important Links

Interested Correctional Officer applicants can apply online at JoinCDCR.com.

To learn more about the correctional officer selection process, watch this video.

CDCR Jan. 3, 2025, graduation b-roll here

Academy Quick Facts:

The Basic Correctional Officer Academy (BCOA), located in Galt, is a 13 week-program.

To attend the academy, candidates must complete the selection process and accept an institution assignment.

After accepting an assignment, candidates will receive an email with the information needed before the start of the academy. They must submit the required peace officer selection forms and handouts as specified in the e-mail/letter. Institution assignments are based on department needs. Applicants willing to take positions at High Desert State Prison, Pelican Bay, San Quentin and CSP-Sacramento will receive priority in the selection process.

Cadets who live more than 30 miles from the academy (one-way) have the option of living on-site at no cost or off-site at their own expense. Cadets may leave the grounds from the end of the scheduled duty day on Friday until the start of the scheduled duty hours on Monday. All attending cadets will be provided meals during the academy.

Each cadet will need $1,300 to $1,500 to buy required uniforms, equipment/accessories, athletic gear, and school supplies. Once you graduate and report to your institution, you will be eligible to receive an annual uniform allowance of up to $1,000.

