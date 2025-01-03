Lake Cascade Fishery Update for 2025

More than just perch

Those who have had the opportunity to fish Lake Cascade probably have hooked into a handful of other species while fishing for perch. In our annual surveys, we typically capture up to 12 different species. Some of the more common fish we catch are Rainbow Trout (wild and hatchery), Coho Salmon, kokanee, Smallmouth Bass, Largemouth Bass, Pumpkinseed, Bluegill, and Black Crappie. You may encounter these fish when targeting perch, but don’t hesitate to change tactics and gear to target some of these other species during the ice and open water seasons. Fortunately, we know from the University of Idaho graduate study mentioned above that perch are the major food source for all predators in Cascade, so lures that imitate age-0 perch in color and size are a great starting point. If lures aren’t effective, try to tip them with worms or maggots, or consider switching to a jig (think blood worms from above). Often, folks catch Rainbow Trout, Coho salmon, and kokanee just a foot or so below the ice surface, and the bass are typically associated with rocky bottoms near the shoreline. Don’t be afraid to set up a tip-up or an extra rod a bit shallower than you are used to.