MDC invites birders to join webinars on birding in preparation for first ever Missouri Birding Challenge

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS),the Missouri River Bird Observatory (MRBO), and the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation (MCHF) invite both new and experienced birders to join the first ever Missouri Birding Challenge -- May 1-15!

Missouri Birding Challenge participants will compete alone or on a team in different birding categories based on their ages, birding experience, and comfort levels. Birders will use eBird (eBird.org) to record their lists of birds identified at public natural areas around the state, or even in their own backyards. Once participants complete a category, they will be entered into a drawing for fun, bird-related prizes such as binoculars and gift cards. There is a fee of $10-$25 per person or team depending on the category. Fees go toward migratory bird conservation efforts.

Learn more about the Challenge and related topics at mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/activities/birdwatching/missouri-birding-challenge. Full Challenge rules and details will be released in coming weeks. Registration will be open April 1-30 through the webpage.

Get Prepared though Birding Webinars

MDC and partners invite new and experienced birders to prepare for the Missouri Birding Challenge in May by joining the Missouri Birding Challenge Webinar Series on various birding topics. The webinars will introduce participants to birding and educate them on key issues around birds and bird conservation in Missouri.

Register in advance for each webinar and then join the webinar live. Registered attendees will receive a reminder email before the webinar.

Introduction and Benefits to Birding with MDC Ornithologist Kristen Heath-Acre – Thursday, Jan 16, 6-7 p.m. New to birding? No idea where to start? Wondering what all the fuss is about? No problem! Kristen will walk attendees through the basics of birding, how to get started, and why birding is so beneficial to our health. Learn why we need birds, and birds need us! Register in advance at mdc.webex.com/weblink/register/r490a71ae00c5a656f616921335bbe93d

eBird and Citizen Science with USFWS Ornithologist Sarah Kendrick – Thursday, Feb 13, 6-7 p.m. Join Sarah to learn about eBird, a massive online database that logs birders’ sightings and is now a major contributor to bird conservation science. Learn how to use eBird to log bird sightings and how this data source is revolutionizing how we see the magic of migration and tracking bird population trends over time. Register in advance at mdc.webex.com/weblink/register/r1cfd388dfa07ae9c2a2a2a2e17783cc9

Missouri Birds and Habitats with USFWS Ornithologist Sarah Kendrick – Thursday, March 6, 6-7 p.m. Does birdwatching seem overwhelming? Too many species and habitats? Join Sarah for a primer on bird identification by sight and sound using clues about the bird and its habitat. Whether new to birding or experienced, there are always tips and tricks to learn in the world of birds. Register in advance at mdc.webex.com/weblink/register/r8e00480b27a066090d833f8f953298a6

The Full Annual Cycle of Bird Conservation with MDC Ornithologist Kristen Heath-Acre -- Thursday, April 3, 6-7 p.m. Join Kristen to learn about the incredible journeys that Missouri’s migratory birds make every year. Learn where these birds go, why, and how researchers are investigating the full annual cycle of migratory birds to better understand, and hopefully reverse, troubling declines in bird populations. Register in advance at mdc.webex.com/weblink/register/rbef953b3747d347adfd98137ee461694