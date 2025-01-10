ellee ven’s SONG, "LIVE LIKE AN ITALIAN," ENCAPSULATES the ARTIST'S LOVE for ITALIAN ELEGANCE and the ART of LIVING WELL

Music Artist, ellee ven's Song Embodies the Essence of la Dolce Vita

It’s a state of mind. It’s about savoring every detail, embracing bold style, and making each day an occasion worth celebrating.” — ellee ven, singer, songwriter and self-proclaimed groovalutionary

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The singer, songwriter, producer and business owner of The Groovalution, ellee ven, has built a career defined by creativity and a positive mindset. With a passion for music, fashion, and travel, ellee ven’s music reflects her dynamic personality and her mission to inspire listeners to embrace their unique journeys.

For instance, ellee ven's playful track, "Live Like an Italian", invites listeners to indulge in the finer things in life while celebrating the timeless allure of Italian culture. From the men, Gucci and Valentino to limoncello and espresso, the single captures the brazen glamour that fuels the Italian lifestyle.

Drawing from her numerous travels through Europe and deep appreciation for her Italian, Spanish and Greek heritage, "Live Like an Italian" inspires a zest for life that is unique to this region of the world. With sultry vocals and a rhythmic beat, the song encapsulates the artist’s unshakable love for la dolce vita.

“It’s a state of mind,” says ellee ven. “It’s about savoring every detail, embracing bold style, and making each day an occasion worth celebrating.”

Known for her eclectic musical style and passion for global exploration, ellee ven seamlessly blends vibrant pop influences with a touch of European flair. "Live Like an Italian," is more than just a song; it’s an invitation to revel in the beauty of life and enjoy the moment.

ellee ven is an adventurous globetrotter ever immersed in the music and lifestyle industries. A self-described travel junkie, she finds inspiration in the cultures she explores, translating her experiences into music that connects with audiences around the globe.

ellee ven works with top tier talent including producer Terry Santiel. Her sweet melodies feature the smooth rhymes of rapper Prodéje, drummer Jody Giachello, and keyboardist Jeffrey Motley. The magic of her music is a unique tapestry of sound that delivers on its promise to inspire the mind, uplift the heart & soothe the soul. Influenced by other artists who carved their own path such as Bowie and Prince, ellee ven defines her unique genre as Groovetonics, a fusion of rock, luxury pop and electronica.

ellee ven’s company, the Groovalution and her nonprofit, the Give Into the Groove Foundation, are extensions of the artist’s mission to inspire creative revolution. The products sold at The Groovalution, ideas for the newsletters and charitable projects such as the Virtual Quilt are meant to inspire Groovalutionaries to think outside of the box and dance to their own drum.

ellee ven’s entire music catalogue including, "Live Like an Italian" is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. For more information, interviews, or promotional requests, please contact press@thegroovalution.com.

Follow ellee ven

Websites: elleeven.com and Groovalution.com

Instagram: Instagram.com/elleeven

YouTube: youtube.com/@elleeven

Live Like an Italian

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.