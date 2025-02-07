Northeast Health Services Proudly Announces the Opening of a New Mental Health Clinic in Braintree, MA

Northeast Health Services opens a new clinic in Braintree, MA, offering accessible therapy, counseling, and psychiatric care for individuals and families.

I am so proud of the dedicated, skilled team we are building! We are thrilled to open our doors in Braintree and bring mental health care services to the community.” — Travis Henderson, Clinic Director

BRAINTREE, MA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northeast Health Services is excited to announce the opening of a new clinic in Braintree, Massachusetts , further expanding access to high-quality mental health care for the local community. The new clinic is part of Northeast Health Services' ongoing commitment to providing accessible, compassionate, and comprehensive mental health support. Located conveniently in Braintree, the clinic will offer a wide range of services, including therapy, counseling, and psychiatric care, designed to meet the unique needs of individuals and families.The Braintree community and the state of Massachusetts have experienced prevalent mental health concerns. During Mental Health Awareness Month in May 2024, the Braintree Police Department highlighted all the work that has been done to address mental health conditions of the community. The department’s Family Services Unit has developed a team of licensed Mental Health Clinicians as Co-responders to work with officers to intervene and respond to mental health-related calls. These clinicians support patrol on nearly 1,100 calls in 2023. Northeast Health Services aims to address and contribute to all the work being done to support this community. Moreover, in 2024, the Massachusetts Association for Mental Health found 5% of adults and 13% of youth had experienced serious thoughts of suicide. Moreover, 1 in 4 adults with recurring mental health struggles could not seek help due to concerns of cost. Northeast Health Services accepts most health insurance policies, making effective mental health care more affordable and accessible than ever.Northeast Health Services is a group of local outpatient mental health care clinics dedicated to transforming lives by offering quality, easily accessible mental health care. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and accessibility, Northeast Health Services strives to provide personalized care that addresses both the physical and emotional well-being of every one of their clients. The dedicated team of mental health professionals is driven by a shared mission to make a meaningful impact on the lives we touch, ensuring a healthier, brighter future for all.To learn more about Northeast Health Services and its mental health services including individual and group therapy, TMS therapy, medication management, Spravato treatment, and psychological testing and evaluation, visit https://nehs.transformationsnetwork.com/schedule-appointment/ . To schedule a new client appointment or to discuss how mental health treatment can benefit you, a loved one, or your patients (508) 663 - 3859.About Northeast Health Services and Transformations Care NetworkNortheast Health Services is a proud member of Transformations Care Network (TCN). As a member of TCN, the Northeast Health Services team can accept more insurance plans and have access to cutting edge services and technological advancements. TCN provides the support, resources, and tools that your care team needs to transform lives in their communities. To learn more about Transformations Care Network, a family of outpatient mental health organizations, and the inspiring work they are doing to shape the future of mental health care, visit www.transformationsnetwork.com.

