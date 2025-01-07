Ali Landry and Ira DeWitt Join Forces to Launch 'Sacrament' – A Signature Candle Collaboration with SAINT by Ira DeWitt

This collaboration with Ira allows us to share a product that not only enhances your home but also encourages moments of prayer and reflection.” — Ali Landry

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actress and lifestyle advocate Ali Landry and Ira DeWitt , founder of SAINT Candles and the SAINT Catholic lifestyle app, are proud to announce the launch of their exclusive collaboration candle, “Sacrament.”This unique creation combines their shared passion for faith, wellness, and timeless elegance, offering a meaningful way to enrich spiritual practice and elevate everyday moments.“Sacrament” is inspired by the sacred rituals and traditions of the Catholic faith, bringing a serene and reflective ambiance to any space. Crafted with the finest, ethically sourced ingredients, these hand-poured candles feature a blend of frankincense, myrrh, and sandalwood, evoking a sense of spiritual grounding and peace. Each candle is blessed and accompanied by a prayer card, further deepening its connection to faith and mindfulness.“I’ve always believed in the power of surrounding ourselves with intentional items that bring peace and meaning,” says Ali Landry. “This collaboration with Ira allows us to share a product that not only enhances your home but also encourages moments of prayer and reflection.”Ira DeWitt, whose SAINT Candles and SAINT Catholic Lifestyle App have redefined modern Catholic living, shares her enthusiasm: “Ali and I wanted to create something that resonates with people seeking to integrate faith into their everyday lives. ‘Sacrament’ is more than a candle; it’s an invitation to pause, connect with God, and embrace the sacredness in the ordinary.”The “Sacrament” candle line is available now for purchase at SaintCandles.com.For more information about the Sacrament candle line, the collaboration between Ali Landry x SAINT, please visit saintcandles.com.SACRAMENT Candles:VIDEO:About Ali LandryAli Landry is an actress, television host, author, and lifestyle advocate known for her dedication to empowering women and promoting faith-driven living. After winning Miss USA, she starred in the iconic Doritos commercial which still to this day is one of the most iconic Super Bowl Commercials of all time and was touted as being People Magazine’s “50 most Beautiful” that same year. With roles on television series such as FELICITY, the hit UPN Network series EVE, she has also co-starred in feature films such as BEAUTIFUL, directed by Sally Field, and the 2006 Toronto Film Festival award-winning BELLA, 2023 box office hit SOUND OF FREEDOM and just finished shooting the film BETHLEHEM to be released Christmas 2025.In addition to acting, Ali has hosted several series including FULL FRONTAL FASHION, and NBC’s SPY TV and HOLLYWOOD TODAY LIVE. Most recently, she authored her first book RESHAPE YOUR LIFE with Harper Collins in 2023 sharing her story and providing resources for women encouraging them not to settle, that it’s never too late to reshape your life and that you are worth it. With all of her accomplishments she is most proud of her 18-year marriage to director Alejandro Monteverde and her 3 beautiful children. Ali is also featured on the SAINT Catholic Lifestyle App praying the Rosary.About Ira DeWittIra DeWitt is the founder of SAINT Candles and the SAINT Catholic lifestyle app, which provide innovative tools and products for modern believers seeking to deepen their faith.Media Contact:Antonella Bravata – SAINTAntonella@saintcandles.com602-323-4628

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.