IRA DEWITT, FOUNDER OF SAINT CANDLES, LAUNCHES NEW MODERN PRAYER APP: SAINT CATHOLIC LIFESTYLE

Faith should be accessible to everyone, no matter their circumstances. This app is about breaking down barriers and making the beauty of the Catholic Church available to everyone.” — Ira DeWitt

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- IRA DEWITT , FOUNDER OF SAINT CANDLES , LAUNCHES NEW MODERN PRAYER APP: SAINT CATHOLIC LIFESTYLEIra DeWitt, PhD, founder of Saint Candles and wife of Bill DeWitt III, president and part-owner of the St. Louis Cardinals, is proud to announce the launch of Saint Catholic Lifestyle, an innovative prayer and Catholic lifestyle app. Designed to deepen users’ spiritual lives and connect them to the Catholic Church in meaningful ways, the app is poised to become a go-to resource for modern Catholics.A Purpose-Driven MissionIra created Saint Catholic Lifestyle with a heartfelt mission: to connect people with the Catholic Church no matter where they are in life. The app is a lifeline for those who are sick, traveling, or living in countries where practicing religion is restricted. It also offers a safe and welcoming space for individuals who long for a Catholic experience but are hesitant or unsure how to take the first step.“Faith should be accessible to everyone, no matter their circumstances,” Ira shared. “This app is about breaking down barriers and making the beauty of the Catholic Church available to everyone.”Unparalleled Features for Faithful LivingSaint Catholic Lifestyle stands apart from other prayer apps with its comprehensive and unique offerings:Saint of the Day & Gospel of the Day: Daily inspiration with profiles on Catholic saints and Scripture readings to guide your faith journey.Engaging Daily Topics: Learn about Catholic traditions and teachings through daily video features answering questions like “Why do priests wear black?” or “Why can’t priests marry?”Global Catholic News: Stay informed with daily video updates on Catholic news from around the world.Extensive Prayer Library: From virtual rosaries and novenas to guided prayers with actress and model Ali Landry. Landry also happens to collaborate with Ira on the beautiful new Sacrament candle line.Live Mass and Personal Guidance Options: Choose from a library of live-streamed Masses or connect with priests for personalized guidance on Scripture, marriage, and faith.Bible Search Feature: Search Bible passages by intention or problem for personalized insights and spiritual solutions.Pilgrimage Planning: Book travel to Marian apparition sites and other famous religious pilgrimage locations.Exclusive Content: Documentaries, podcasts, and in-depth video stories that help users connect with the faith.Collaborations and PartnershipsThe app features contributions from renowned Catholic organizations and institutions, including the Emmy-winning Rome Reports, the Angelicum Institute in Rome, and 206 Travel. Individual contributors include Adam Blai, a Church-decreed Peritus of Religious Demonology and Exorcism; Debbie Georgianni M.A. catechesis on miracles and angels from Guadalupe Radio Network; Father Daniel Reehil, an exorcist; and Jessica Everleth, an Emmy nominee and Peabody Award-winning producer.A Gift of Faith with Every CandleAs a special offering, Saint Catholic Lifestyle is available as a gift with the purchase of any candle from Saint Candles (saintcandles.com). By combining the sensory beauty of prayer candles with the app’s digital tools, Ira is bringing faith to life in a modern and accessible way.About Ira DeWitt and Saint CandlesIra DeWitt is the founder of Saint Candles, a luxury brand that blends the timeless tradition of prayer candles with sophisticated scents and modern design. Each candle is a reflection of Ira’s passion for faith and beauty, aimed at uplifting and inspiring those who use them. Ira is deeply-rooted in her community and dedicated to enhancing spiritual connections for Catholics worldwide.For more information about Saint Catholic Lifestyle or to purchase a candle and access the app, visit saintcandles.com.

Introduction to Saint Catholic lifestyle App

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.