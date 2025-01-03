Submit Release
Cannabis Control Division January 2025 Newsletter

The 2025 legislative session begins on January 6. Please visit the website below for information on proposed bills, hearings, legislators, and other events.

Proposed bills are not active laws until they have been through the legislative process and signed into law by the Governor. Please remember that the Cannabis Control Division does not have the authority to change any proposed bills. If you have questions or concerns, please contact your legislators.

