Suicidal 18-Year-Old Driver Flees from FHP and Intentionally Crashes into FHP Patrol Car, Arrested

January 3, 2025

Palm Coast, Fla. – Around 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 31, a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) trooper was traveling northbound on Interstate 95 (I-95) near mile marker 290 in pursuit of a vehicle with a BOLO (Be on the Lookout) alert due to the driver of the vehicle making suicidal threats. The trooper lost visual of the driver, later identified as Dominic Joseph Guerrisi, 18, calling off the pursuit.

Dispatch regained visual of Guerrisi and advised troopers he was exiting onto US 1 traveling south. During this time, another trooper positioned at County Road 204 and US 1 witnessed Guerrisi pass their marked FHP unit, accelerating rapidly as if he was attempting to flee and elude. The trooper activated their emergency lights and sirens and pursued Guerrisi. Weaving in and out of traffic in an effort to flee, Guerrisi entered a roundabout at US 1 and Old Kings Road, exiting onto Old Kings Road. Ensuring the roundabout was free of traffic, the trooper continued the pursuit down Old Kings Road.

At this time, the trooper noticed another trooper further down Old Kings Road with emergency lights activated who also had an auxiliary trooper riding with them. Guerrisi proceeded to drive on the wrong side of the roadway toward the trooper and auxiliary trooper, making intentional contact with their patrol vehicle. The trooper witnessing this swiftly responded and approached Guerrisi’s vehicle, giving verbal commands for him to exit. With the help of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), Guerrisi was placed under arrest, transported to an area hospital for his injuries, and booked into the Flagler County Jail. Both the trooper and auxiliary trooper involved were transported to the hospital and have since been released.

Guerrisi’s charges are as follows:

“State Troopers put their lives at risk in defense and protection of our state 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner. “This incident and arrest highlights the immense courage Florida’s Finest and our Auxiliary Troopers display daily.” “Your Florida Highway Patrol Troopers and FHP Auxiliary Officers are committed to upholding the law in Florida, courageously being in harm’s way while courteously protecting and serving our residents and visitors. This service includes holding reckless individuals accountable for their choices that endanger innocent others,” said FHP Colonel Gary Howze II. “We are thankful that none of the law enforcement involved were more seriously injured, and grateful for the invaluable assistance from our telecommunication professionals and fellow law enforcement partners.”

