Partner Real Estate Recognizes Novita Liman as a Top Agent at 2024 Brand Launch

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Partner Real Estate proudly recognized Novita Liman as one of its top-performing agents during the highly anticipated Partner Real Estate brand launch event. Novita’s remarkable dedication, exceptional client service, and unwavering commitment to excellence have earned her this prestigious accolade.

Born in Indonesia, Novita holds dual Bachelor’s degrees in Hotel and Restaurant Management and Management Information Systems from Washington State University. Her journey brought her to Los Angeles, where her extensive experience in the service industry laid the foundation for her thriving real estate career.

As a real estate professional, Novita is passionate about helping clients find their dream homes. Her 2024 highlights reflect her standout qualities:

Quick responsiveness
Patience and supportiveness
Deep market knowledge and understanding of property value
Expertise in guiding first-time buyers through the home-buying process
Novita’s clients consistently praise her for her kindness, clear communication, and dedication to their needs. One client shared:
"Novita’s communication was consistently clear and timely, ensuring we felt informed and confident throughout the process. Her kindness and patient approach set her apart—she always prioritized finding the right home for our family, not just closing a deal."

When she’s not helping clients, Novita enjoys traveling, outdoor adventures, and quality time with loved ones. Her ability to connect with clients on a personal level, combined with her professional expertise, makes her an invaluable asset to the PARTNER Real Estate team.

About Partner Real Estate:
Partner Real Estate is committed to empowering agents, elevating client experiences, and delivering unparalleled service through innovation and collaboration. The brand launch in December 2024 showcased its dedication to redefining the real estate experience and celebrating the exceptional individuals who make it possible.

For more information or to connect with Novita Liman, please contact: http://www.Partner.RealEstate

Partner Real Estate Recognizes Novita Liman as a Top Agent at 2024 Brand Launch

