Bosch is America’s Most Trusted Kitchen Appliance Brand for Seventh Consecutive Year, According to Lifestory Research

Lifestory Research announces the results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Kitchen Appliance Study

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bosch has once again earned the distinction of being the most trusted kitchen appliance brand in the U.S., as revealed by the Lifestory Research 2025 America’s Most TrustedKitchen Appliance Study. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 116.6, Bosch surpassed other leading kitchen appliance brands to claim the top spot for the seventh consecutive year.Consumers consistently ranked Bosch as their most trusted brand across key kitchen appliances, including refrigerators, cooktops, and dishwashers. This recognition highlights Bosch's continued commitment to quality, innovation, and consumer satisfaction, reinforcing its reputation as a leader in the kitchen appliance industry.The Lifestory Research 2025 America’s Most TrustedKitchen Appliance brand ranking is based on 24,355 opinions of people surveyed in the United States over the last 12 months. In the 2025 study, the most trusted kitchen appliance brands, in order of their Net Trust Quotient Scores, are: Bosch, Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Samsung, Maytag, GE, LG, and Frigidaire. Bosch’s sustained leadership in this category speaks volumes about the brand's enduring appeal and the trust it has earned from consumers over the years.For more information about the study, visit www.lifestoryresearch.com/2025-best-kitchen-appliance-ranking-review About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About Lifestory Researchand America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

