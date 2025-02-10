Roo Mountain Vineyards Wins a 2024 Best of Georgia Award

ELLIJAY, GA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roo Mountain Vineyards has proudly claimed the 2024 Best of Georgia Award, a recognition that highlights the vineyard’s commitment to excellence. The award, hosted by Gbj.com and determined by customer votes, underscores Roo Mountain’s success in creating unforgettable experiences and fostering community connections.Founded in 2018 by long-time Blue Ridge residents, Roo Mountain Vineyards began as a labor of love. Driven by a passion for wine, music, and good company, the founders dedicated two years to soil testing and planning before planting their first vines in 2020. Petit Verdot and Merlot grapes marked the start of the vineyard’s journey, with the first harvest in 2021. Today, 6,000 vines span six acres, thriving on a Vertical Shoot Positioned trellis system.“This award is incredibly meaningful because it reflects the love and loyalty of our visitors and community,” said one of Roo Mountain’s founders. “Our goal has always been to create a space where people can connect over great wine and great experiences. Winning the Best of Georgia Award validates everything we’ve worked so hard to achieve.”Roo Mountain Vineyards has built its reputation on more than exceptional wine. The vineyard’s slogan, “Come for the wine, stay for the experience,” encapsulates the range of offerings that set it apart. Visitors can enjoy a diverse selection of red, white, rosé, and sparkling wines, along with house-made hard ciders and Georgia craft beers. The rooftop patio, open seasonally, offers panoramic mountain views, while tours, food events, and lunch options enhance the experience. Guests are encouraged to check the calendar on the website” to plan their visit.The Best of Georgia Award is a testament to the support of Roo Mountain’s patrons, whose votes propelled the vineyard to the top. With competition from businesses across the state, the win reflects the unique bond between Roo Mountain and its visitors.As guests sip a glass of Merlot or savor a crisp, hard cider against the scenic backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Roo Mountain Vineyards continues to deliver on its promise to create moments worth remembering. Whether for the wine, the views, or the inviting atmosphere, Roo Mountain is a destination designed to inspire connection and celebration.

