Westside Animal Hospital Receives 2024 Best of Georgia Regional Award

AUGUSTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westside Animal Hospital has been named a 2024 Best of Georgia Regional Award winner by Georgia Business Journal, a distinction based on votes from loyal customers. This recognition reflects the clinic’s exceptional veterinary care and its dedication to building meaningful connections within the Augusta community.Dr. Dustin C. Hawkins, a native of Evans and Appling, Georgia, has led Westside Animal Hospital since 2018, when he purchased the clinic following the retirement of its founder. Under Dr. Hawkins’ leadership, the hospital has seamlessly blended a family-like atmosphere with cutting-edge medical technologies. Offering services ranging from wellness exams and vaccinations to advanced orthopedic and ophthalmology surgeries, the clinic is known for treating every patient with personalized care.With over 45 years of service to the Augusta area, Westside Animal Hospital continues to prioritize innovation and compassion. The clinic’s use of cold laser therapy, digital X-rays, and ultrasound diagnostics ensures pets receive top-tier treatment, while its commitment to building trust and relationships with clients sets it apart from larger corporate practices.“Winning this award means so much because it shows that our community values what we’re doing,” said Dr. Hawkins. “Our customers are the heartbeat of everything we do, and this honor is as much theirs as it is ours.”The 2024 Best of Georgia Awards celebrate businesses that excel in service and community impact, with winners determined entirely by public vote. For Westside Animal Hospital, this recognition underscores its role as a trusted cornerstone of the Augusta community.

