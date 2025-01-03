West Virginia Department of Health Urges Vigilance Amid Rising Norovirus Cases Across the Country

Amid an increase in norovirus cases across the U.S., the West Virginia Department of Health (DH) is urging residents to remain vigilant against this highly contagious virus. Commonly known as the “stomach bug,” norovirus spreads quickly in communities, especially in close-contact settings such as schools, nursing homes, and daycare centers.

In West Virginia, the State Epidemiologist, Shannon McBee, MPH, CHES, reports that West Virginia saw a 65% increase in the number of Norovirus cases reported from November to December of 2024, which is nearly double the average number of cases for that time period. Nationally, outbreaks of Norovirus are up and while West Virginia residents are not seeing outbreaks occurring in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities or schools yet, the state could start to see reports come in as the holiday festivities conclude and students return to the classroom.

"Norovirus is not just uncomfortable—it can cause serious disruptions to families, schools, and workplaces," said Department of Health Cabinet Secretary Sherri Young, DO, MBA, FAAFP. "Prevention is key. We’re asking everyone to wash their hands thoroughly, disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and be mindful of hygiene, especially during food preparation."

Sec. Young added, "It's critical to act swiftly when symptoms appear. Staying home while sick and following preventive measures can make a significant difference in limiting the spread of this virus in our communities."

Norovirus is transmitted through contaminated food or water, touching surfaces or objects contaminated with the virus, and having close contact with infected individuals. The virus is incredibly resilient and can survive on surfaces for long periods, making regular disinfection critical. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, fever, and body aches, typically lasting 1-3 days. To prevent infection, DH advises frequent handwashing with soap and water; hand sanitizer alone does not work well against Norovirus, thorough cooking of food (especially shellfish), cleaning and disinfecting surfaces with bleach-based cleaners, and staying home when sick to avoid spreading the virus to others.

The virus can be particularly harmful to young children, older adults, and those with compromised immune systems. Quick action and preventive measures are critical to protecting these vulnerable groups. If you or your loved ones are experiencing any of these symptoms, please seek immediate medical attention.

For detailed information on norovirus, visit the Bureau for Public Health’s (BPH) website with guidance and resources at https://oeps.wv.gov/norovirus/pages/default.aspx#Community.



