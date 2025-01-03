I-17 South weekend closure scheduled Jan. 17-20 in north Phoenix

PHOENIX – A weekend closure of southbound I-17 in north Phoenix is scheduled Jan. 17-20 as the Arizona Department of Transportation starts a final series of closures needed for a pavement improvement project south of State Route 74/Carefree Highway. A primary detour route will be in place west of I-17.

ADOT recommends drivers allow extra travel time, consider adjusting travel schedules and use the primary detour. Motorists should avoid using local streets east of I-17 that are not designed to handle freeway traffic. The upcoming closure for pavement repairs and bridge work is scheduled as follows:

Southbound I-17 closed between SR 74/Carefree Highway and Loop 303 from 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, to 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Daisy Mountain Drive and Pioneer Road also closed. DETOUR : Southbound I-17 traffic will detour on westbound SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway and use eastbound Loop 303 to return to I-17.

Approximately three other I-17 weekend closures are anticipated, including two in the northbound direction, as crews work to finish the project that began late last spring. ADOT will provide additional closure information as it becomes available. The schedule is subject to change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

The much-needed project to improve the pavement along I-17 between Happy Valley Road and State Route 74 removed the old, worn top layer of asphalt pavement, and the concrete pavement beneath it has undergone a treatment known as diamond grinding. That process has created a smoother, safer and longer-lasting surface along 6 miles of I-17.

ADOT encourages drivers to sign up for project traffic alerts at azdot.gov/i-17HappyValleySR74.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the AZ511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.