St Albans Barracks/Missing Person/John Reynolds
VSP News Release-Incident
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Underwood
INCIDENT LOCATION: Enosburg/Berkshire
Vermont State Police are looking to make contact with John Reynolds, age 60, who was last seen on 11/13/2024. He is believed to be in the Enosburg/Berkshire area.
There are no indicators that Reynolds is in immediate danger or missing under suspicious circumstances, however there are concerns for his welfare.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call VSP St. Albans at (802) 524-5993.
