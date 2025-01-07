AquaterreX Earns Texas Certification to Revolutionize Water Exploration

Official certification from the State of Texas Board of Professional Geoscientists recognizing AquaterreX LLC as a registered geoscience firm, authorized to provide advanced geoscience services in Texas. AquaterreX locates supplemental sources of groundwater using advanced technologies to achieve near-100% accuracy compared to industry average of 30-40%. Deep Seated Water (DSW) is high-quality groundwater, typically sourced from deeper aquifers that are located below shallow aquifers. Deep aquifers are supplied from local catchment basins and subsurface inflows across basin boundaries.

State of Texas certifies AquaterreX, bringing cutting-edge Deep Seated Water solutions to support water supply security.

This certification reflects our commitment to addressing the global water crisis. Texas communities now have access to a technology that can bolster water security while safeguarding the environment.” — James D’Arezzo, President of AquaterreX

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AquaterreX , a global leader in water exploration and geoscience innovation, proudly announces its certification by the State of Texas Board of Professional Geoscientists. This certification confirms that AquaterreX has fulfilled the rigorous requirements to offer and perform geoscience services within Texas, earning Firm Registration Number 50726, enabling more communities across the state to benefit from its groundbreaking Deep Seated Water technology.To date, over 1,500 Deep Seated Water wells have been successfully completed worldwide, providing a critical supplemental freshwater source for agricultural, municipal, and industrial applications. Deep Seated Water is the missing piece in water supply security and regional planning strategies. Unlike traditional approaches, which often focus solely on conservation, this innovative method adds a reliable and scalable freshwater supply to the mix."The Deep Seated Water Technology is fantastic," said L. M., a landowner in Central Texas. "It is amazing to peer into the unknown that lies miles beneath our feet and then be able to proceed with laser-like precision in identifying the naturally occurring water pathways that bring water close to the surface. This greatly mitigates the risk of traditional drilling."Deep Seated Water offers a range of advantages compared to other solutions such as desalination or wastewater treatment, which often involve high costs, long implementation periods, significant energy consumption, and waste byproducts. With its rapid implementation, affordability, and resistance to pollution, Deep Seated Water ensures sustainable water management while allowing surface and shallow aquifer sources to recharge, making the entire system more environmentally friendly.James D’Arezzo, President of AquaterreX, shared his excitement about the company’s Texas certification, "This certification is a significant milestone for AquaterreX and reflects our unwavering commitment to addressing the global water crisis. Texas communities now have access to a game-changing technology that can bolster water security while safeguarding the environment."AquaterreX Senior Geologist, Arlin C. Howles, PG, CPG, emphasized the broader impact of Deep Seated Water, "Freshwater scarcity is one of the greatest challenges facing nations, communities, and enterprises today. Deep Seated Water represents a transformative opportunity to expand the global freshwater supply, making it a vital tool for resilient and sustainable water management strategies."AquaterreX’s Deep Seated Water technology employs advanced algorithms, satellite data, and precise, patented geophysical instrumentation to identify water resources deep underground. By leveraging these innovative techniques, the company mitigates the risks associated with traditional drilling and accelerates the availability of vital water resources.About AquaterreX:AquaterreX is a pioneer in geoscience innovation, specializing in water exploration and sustainable resource management. With Deep Seated Water technology, AquaterreX has delivered breakthrough solutions to address global water scarcity, completing over 1,500 wells and ensuring communities and industries have access to reliable, long-term water supplies. The company’s mission is to transform water scarcity into water security, empowering communities to thrive in the face of increasing demand. AquaterreX maintains offices in Florida, California, and Australia, and has representation in the United Arab Emirates. The name AquaterreX comes from the Latin, aqua (water) and French, terre (earth, land) which is a derivative of the Latin, terra, and “X” for exploration. Thus, AquaterreX encompasses water and land solutions for the planet.For more information, please visit www.aquaterrex.com

