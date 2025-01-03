MDC invites hunters to learn about hunting regulations virtually at an event on Jan. 16

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Join Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) educators online to learn about hunting regulations in the Show-Me State on Jan. 16 from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. Missourians have a strong history of hunting, and a key part of this pastime is understanding the regulations surrounding that hobby. Participants of this free event will learn how to find and understand hunting regulations.

This virtual event will teach participants about the history of Missouri conservation, why there are rules and regulations for hunting, how to look regulations up, and instructors will be able to answer questions from participants. It is open to all ages, and registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4rF. Once registered, participants will be emailed the link to join this online class on the morning of Jan. 16. Be sure to check your spam or junk box for the email. Learn more about hunting in Missouri at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Gx.