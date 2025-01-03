DNR and Baltimore City Take Next Step in Establishing Gwynns Falls as a ‘Partnership Park’

January 3, 2025

Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the Office of Mayor Brandon Scott, and Baltimore City Recreation and Parks join forces to maximize resources, enhance stewardship, and increase accessibility in Baltimore City’s largest park

A crew with Maryland DNR’s Conservation Jobs Corps working with Baltimore City and volunteers to plant trees at Gwynn Falls Park. Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo.

Gwynns Falls is Baltimore City’s largest park and among the largest urban woodland parks in the country. This 1,000-plus acre greenspace in the Western part of the city is an invaluable ecological and community resource that includes old-growth forests, miles of trails, historic structures, recreational and educational programming, and critical habitat for birds and wildlife inside an urban area.

To maximize resources, meet local needs, and promote partnership to create the best experience at Gwynn Falls, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is collaborating with Baltimore City Recreation and Parks (BCRP) and the Office of Mayor Brandon Scott to establish Gwynns Falls State Park as a “partnership park” jointly managed and maintained by the state and the city.

In 2024, Gov. Wes Moore signed legislation to create a task force that will oversee establishing Gwynns Falls State Park. That work is now underway.

“Open space and outdoor recreation are essential elements to the health and well-being of all Maryland citizens, and expanding these amenities in our urban areas is a priority of the Moore-Miller Administration,” said Maryland DNR Secretary Josh Kurtz. “Our Maryland Park Service is working with the City and other partners to improve Gwynns Falls/Leakin Park and ensure that residents and visitors get the most out of this beautiful natural area that offers a wide range of outdoor recreation opportunities.”

The model of a jointly managed park is not new for the department. DNR has collaborated with National Park Service and state and local partners to establish and manage the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park and Visitor Center in Dorchester County.

“This partnership park initiative will bring about a transformation that is extremely overdue, and it marks a monumental step toward revitalizing one of the most underinvested and overlooked areas in Baltimore City,” said Delegate Malcolm P. Ruff, who represents the 41st Legislative District and sponsored the partnership park legislation in 2024. “The creation of Gwynns Falls State Park is not just about improving the landscape; it’s about improving lives—creating new opportunities for economic development, job creation, healthier lifestyles, and safer neighborhoods. The transformation of Gwynns Falls/Leakin Park into Baltimore City’s first ever state park will be a game-changer for the residents of West Baltimore, and I could not be more excited for my constituents to see it come to fruition.”

“As Baltimore’s largest park, Gwynn Falls is an iconic destination in the city for residents and visitors alike,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “The establishment of this historic landmark as a Partnership Park will help bring the transformative resources this unparalleled green space deserves and help ensure we protect and maintain it for generations to come. I am deeply grateful to the Moore-Miller administration, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, and everyone who helped make this designation possible.”

The first step involves forming a Stakeholder Advisory Committee made up of community members and interested people to weigh in on local priorities and the scope and management of the park. The Advisory Committee’s first meeting was held on December 19 at Cahill Recreation Center located in Gwynns Falls Park.

Going forward, the committee will conduct focus group meetings, public outreach, and assessments of the existing infrastructure.

Per the legislation, DNR will use information from the advisory committee and focus group meetings to compile a report on properties suitable for inclusion in the state park and funding requirements by December 1, 2025. DNR is creating a webpage for Gwynns Falls that will allow the public to follow the partnership park’s development.