Members Sought to Join DNR’s Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission

Along with advising the Department of Natural Resources on recreational fishing matters, the Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission selects annual recipients of a lifetime Sport Fisheries Achievement Award. Maryland DNR photo.

Applications are being accepted for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission, which represent the interests of various recreational fisheries-related constituencies and stakeholders. Nine seats out of 17 total on the commission are currently available; membership is open to individuals from across the state. 

The commissioners are appointed by the governor, and they advise the director of Fishing and Boating Services on all matters brought to the commission related to sport fisheries throughout the state. Meetings are currently held quarterly.

Applications are being accepted through May 23. The application, along with more information, is available on the Governor’s Appoinments Office website. Inquiries about the commission can be emailed to Paul Genovese with DNR Fishing and Boating Service at paul.genovese@maryland.gov

