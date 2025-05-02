‘Women on the Water’ Fishing and Boating Workshop Welcomes New and Returning Anglers

May 2, 2025

Attendees at the 2024 Women on the Water event receiving instruction on tying fishing line. Maryland DNR photo.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is hosting “Women on the Water,” a free introductory workshop on boating and fishing for women and girls 12 and older, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on May 7 at Seneca Creek State Park. While designed for women and girls, this program is open to anyone 12 and older. Registration is available now on the “Women on the Water” event page.

New or returning boaters and anglers can receive information about boating opportunities followed by fishing and kayaking instruction. Department staff will provide fishing gear for the event and teach the basics of fish identification, rigging a rod, and casting techniques.

Following instruction on land, participants can take to the water in a kayak, which will be provided along with required safety equipment. Kayak instructors will teach the basics and guide participants onto Clopper Lake for an evening of paddling and fishing. Participants who prefer to stay ashore can practice casting into the lake from shore.

Anglers aged 16 and older must possess a Maryland non-tidal/freshwater fishing license prior to attending if they wish to fish in the lake. Licensing will NOT be available at the event. Fishing licenses can be purchased online, at DNR service centers, or at sport license agent retailers.

Questions about the event can be emailed to Donna Morrow at donna.morrow@maryland.gov.