Schneider Williamson Secures Multi-Million Dollar Settlement for Tractor-Trailer Accident Victim

Leading Atlanta-based personal injury firm obtained a spoliation order that proved instrumental in securing appropriate compensation for the victim

We are pleased to have obtained such a great result for our client. His financial future is now secure.” — Jason Schneider / Founding Partner

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schneider Williamson , a leading personal injury litigation firm based in Atlanta, Georgia, announced a $2,850,000.00 settlement for their client, whose vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer. The case was settled at the courthouse on the day trial was scheduled to begin in the State Court of Chatham County (Case # STCV20-01674).“Our client was referred to us by one of our referral partners, and he ended up having four shoulder surgeries and two neck surgeries,” said Campbell Williamson, co-founding partner of Schneider Williamson. “He’s doing well but will be unable to return to his prior employment.”The circumstances of the case were unique. The Schneider Williamson client had been in an unrelated car wreck (which required shoulder surgery) one week before this collision. As he was being driven to his first follow-up appointment, his vehicle was hit head-on by the defendant’s tractor-trailer. The impact slammed the client’s head into the windshield, injuring his neck and further injuring his shoulder.“One of the challenges we had was proving the worsened shoulder injury was not caused solely by the previous wreck, even though the client was in a sling at the time of the second wreck,” Williamson said. Schneider Williamson's attorneys established this through medical testimony from their client’s surgeon.The tractor-trailer company failed to preserve their truck’s onboard satellite tracking and tractor performance data despite having a duty to do so under federal law. “Usually they’ll say that they mistakenly destroyed the data, which happens a lot even for companies that have a duty to preserve that information,” said Jason Schneider, founding partner of Schneider Williamson. “But this was more egregious. The company executives testified in their depositions that they had reviewed the data, determined that the driver wasn’t speeding, and destroyed the data that could objectively prove or disprove this fact.”Schneider Williamson filed a motion for spoliation of evidence to prevent the defendants from benefiting from their misdeeds. The judge granted Schneider Williamson’s motion and entered a Spoliation Order, which provided an instruction for the jury that they could presume the destroyed data was not favorable to the defendants.After two years of litigation, the Schneider Williamson trial team secured a settlement that exceeded the last demand issued by the referring law firm by almost ten times. “We are pleased to have obtained such a great result for our client,” said Schneider. “His financial future is now secure.”Schneider Williamson’s practice is limited to representing individuals injured through no fault of their own. They often collaborate with other legal professionals who need litigation support. This case, which was such a referral, underscores the significance of partnering with attorneys who have exceptional knowledge and a proven history of achieving favorable results.About Schneider WilliamsonSchneider Williamson is a personal injury litigation firm founded by partners Jason Schneider and Campbell Williamson. The duo has decades of experience litigating personal injury cases and achieving strong outcomes for their clients. The firm emphasizes a compassion-based approach to personal injury litigation and recognizes that achieving a strong settlement is crucial in helping victims rebuild their lives personally, professionally, and financially.Personal injury victims can contact Schneider Williamson directly and schedule a free consultation to review their case. The firm also provides litigation support for law firms that don’t specialize in litigation or personal injury cases. Schneider Williamson: Righting wrongs and advocating for Atlanta personal injury victims.

