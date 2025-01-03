Maine DOE Update – January 3, 2025

From the Maine Department of Education

Quarter 2 Reports Open: Attendance, Behavior, Bullying, Truancy

Attendance, Behavior, Bullying, and Truancy reports for Quarter 2 (October, November, and December) are now open. Validation of these reports is due on Wednesday, January 15, 2025. | More

Nominations Now Open for State and County Teachers of the Year

The Maine Teacher of the Year journey begins with your nomination! Nominate a teacher from your town, county, or region today at www.mainetoy.org/nominate. Nominations are open through January 31. | More

Register Now for the 2025 Maine Winter Classic Student Event in March

Registration is now open for the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) 2025 Maine Winter Classic student event, put on by the department’s Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI). This event will be held the week of March 3, 2025. It is open to all MLTI school administrative units (SAUs), and thousands of students of all ages from across the state are expected to participate. | More

Afterhours Zoom Sessions Available for the Celebrating Rural Maine Project

The Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Interdisciplinary Instruction team is excited to announce three Afterhours Sessions for the Celebrating Rural Maine project, presented in partnership with the National Council for History Education (NCHE). These interactive sessions will feature guest speakers and educators exploring three topics related to this year’s theme: Geography of the Place We Now Call Maine. These sessions are open to all Maine educators. | More

Webinar: Creative Connections – Showcasing Student Artwork in the Community

Discover practical strategies for displaying student art in public spaces to celebrate creativity and strengthen community ties. This engaging webinar, hosted by Maine Department of Education (DOE) Arts Integration Teacher Leader Fellow Joshua Chard, will explore ideas like partnering with local businesses, hosting gallery nights, creating murals, and using digital displays to highlight student talent. | More

Webinar: Discover the Power of Classroom Maker Spaces

Join Maine Department of Education (DOE) Arts Integration Teacher Leader Fellow Joshua Chard for a 45-minute webinar, designed to inspire and equip educators with tools to create dynamic classroom maker spaces. Explore how these spaces can spark creativity, foster critical thinking, and enhance student engagement. | More

Webinar: Maine Civics Network – Join the Conversation!

Did you know that Maine has a Civics Network? Join Breanna Bellefontaine-Krupski, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Civics Teacher Leader Fellow, as she hosts the Maine Civics Network’s steering committee member Todd West for a webinar. | More

