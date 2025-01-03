Chronic Wasting Disease Update

News

January 2, 2025

Following the analysis of movement records from the positive case of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in Jefferson Davis Parish and subsequent testing, the Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (LADDL) has confirmed to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Office of the State Veterinarian three positive cases of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The cases were confirmed at a deer farm in each of the following parishes: Tangipahoa Parish, St. Landry, and Concordia Parish.

These farms, which also participate in the state deer program, have been issued a quarantine restricting movement into or out of the facility, including live deer or deer products.

For more information on CWD, visit https://www.usgs.gov/centers/nwhc/science/chronic-wasting-disease . For updates on the distribution of CWD, visit https://www.usgs.gov/centers/nwhc/science/expanding-distribution-chronic-wasting-disease .

