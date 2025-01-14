Alison Mullins Shares Strategies for Success in the New Year, Inspired by Her Best-Selling Book Beyond Order Makers

Alison's visionary approach to sales and marketing guides us into brand strategy, business development, and targeted marketing solutions like few other entrepreneurs can do. Alison Mullins is also the owner of her own consulting agency, Rep Methods LLC, which offers sales training, coaching, workshops, and seminars. Alison's book Beyond Order Makers, features insightful case studies, that are largely based on storytelling –that at its core, delves into a riveting guide to branding, and how to achieve success in sales and marketing. Alison’s first best-selling book "The Art of Selling, We Make Order Makers, Not Order Takers", spent weeks at #1 on Amazon as a best seller and a top new release, and helped to launch her coaching business Rep Methods. During the upcoming Winter show season Alison will be a featured guest speaker and presenter at TISE and KBIS, two of the industries leading tradeshows.

Sales & Marketing expert, Alison Mullins details key components & steps to mastering Manifestation Selling, through insights in her book “Beyond Order Makers”.

My approach to ‘Manifestation Selling’, combines goal-setting, visualization, and deliberate actions to create a reliable and abundant sales pipeline.” — Best-selling Author, Alison Mullins

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sales & Marketing expert, Alison Mullins is sharing How to Manifest Your Success in the New Year! Drawing inspiration from her new book, “Beyond Order Makers” , and detailing key components and simple steps to mastering Manifestation Selling in 2025 and beyond.“I used to think like many sales professionals that being a success in sales often feels like a blend of skill, luck, and timing. But what if you could positively influence your outcomes more intentionally - would you be able to unlock limitless potential?” shared Alison Mullins, “My approach to ‘Manifestation Selling’, combines goal-setting, visualization, and deliberate actions to create a reliable and abundant sales pipeline. With insights and key components to harness the power of mindset of Manifestation. Through actualizing opportunities and developing actionable intentions, you will learn how to melt away barriers to selling.” Alison Mullins, CEO of Rep Methods LLC, an industry based sales training company. Excelling at her ability to market brands and foster relationships with her clients and their customers, Alison Mullins, is an inspiration in the world of sales and marketing. A literal force of nature, Alison has forged her own unstoppable path, with a decades long career as a successful independent sales rep in the home, furnishings and hard surface industries, and as a published author, who has written not one but two best-selling business books in the last 2 years.Mullins emphasizes, "Manifestation isn’t about the short game; it’s for those of us who are in this thing for the long haul." Releasing her second best-selling book "Beyond Order Makers" in November 2024, Alison introduces her proven concept for Manifestation Selling, and is where she offers deeper insights on how to revolutionize your mindset shift. From exploring her "Magic Number Strategy” to breaking down goals into manageable and motivating actions Alison also provides insight into how adopting a “manifestation mindset” and prioritizing your outreach can make all the difference in hitting your sales targets.The 3-Key Components of Manifestation Selling include Clarity of Goals. "Begin with specific, measurable sales objectives. Vague goals yield vague results.--Setting Goals: Instead of only focusing on increasing sales, aim to close five contracts in a week or month. Then, try setting small, reachable goals for outreach to help you meet those new targets." Alison shared.Visualization is Key. "Picture the end result. Visualization activates the brain’s neural pathways, making your goals feel attainable." Alison added.Another Pro Tip Alison shared is, spend five minutes each morning visualizing a successful sales pitch or a signed contract. This helps with Alignment in Action. "Manifestation isn’t passive. Pair your intentions with concrete steps to move closer to your goals. The best way to obtain this is to reach out to 5 prospective clients each day, or schedule 5 new appointments this week.The results are limitless and relative to closing sales." Alison commented.Throughout her new book Alison provides invaluable tips, tricks, and proprietary techniques drawn from her experience to guide readers into brand strategy, business development, and targeted marketing solutions. “Manifestation Selling is about aligning your mindset and energy with your sales goals. It’s not wishful thinking—it’s the art of setting clear intentions, defining actionable steps, and maintaining focus to achieve consistent results. Mullins describes it as creating a mental and emotional environment where success feels inevitable.” Best-selling Author, Alison Mullins commented.The Manifestation Selling Process is Easy to Obtain with 5 Simple Steps. First Set Your Intention and Write down your goals in the present tense. For example, “I closed five high-value deals this month.” Then create a Vision Board that Include images, quotes, or client profiles that represent your goals. Keep it visible to reinforce your intentions. Next I recommend to Take Aligned Action by breaking up your goal into smaller, actionable tasks. If your aim is to close five deals, plan prospecting calls, client meetings, and follow-ups. Next step is to Track progress for success and Adjust if you aren't hitting your targets. "I recommend that you regularly review your progress. To adjust your strategy based on what’s working and what isn’t." Alison shared. The last step is to Practice Gratitude. By celebrating even small wins. "Through practicing gratitude, you reinforces positivity and keeps you motivated. Building on small wins for the ultimate manifestation." Alison commented.In Alison’s first best-selling book "The Art of Selling, We Make Order Makers, Not Order Takers" , spent weeks at #1 on Amazon as a best seller and a top new release, and helped to launch her coaching business Rep Methods. “One of the things I loved including in this book is whether you are just starting, looking to rebrand, or feeling overwhelmed by the process. This comprehensive guide is the small business manual for real-life directives.” shared Best-Selling Author Alison Mullins.With Alison's guidance, in "The Art of Selling” you feel ready to take action, cut out the fat from your sales strategy, and know how to effectively market your product or service to achieve your business goals. Throughout this book Alison shares insights into her sales and marketing experience, with first hand accounts and stories on how she has navigated her lifelong career as a sales representative & marketing expert. “One of the things I admire most about Alison is for her ability to be her own biggest advocate, while also possessing an undeniable passion to help others unlock their own true potential. It is rare that someone who is as talented and successful wants to share their secrets to success. Especially in a sales environment where competition is fierce and getting ahead is the biggest business goal.” shared Serena Martin, founder of 24/7 Creative Agency.Celebrating a successful career as an independent sales representative, Alison Mullins is also the owner of her own consulting agency, Rep Methods LLC, which offers sales training, coaching, workshops, and seminars, and has garnered industry acclaim from a wide range of consulting clients, manufacturers, and industry peers alike. Through Alison’s 15-year’s experience in public speaking, she has become a sought after and well-known business expert in marketing, coaching, and teaching sales expertise, as well as garnered her acclaim with her consulting business, and in recognition and opportunities for numerous speaking engagements, private corporate events, trade shows, and at markets all across the country.During the upcoming Winter show season Alison will be a featured guest speaker and presenter at TISE- The International Surfaces Show (January 27-30, 2025), hosting a class on “Unveiling Manifestation in Selling: A Revolutionary Approach to Sales Techniques for Managers, Owners & C-Suite” on Tuesday, January 28th, from 9:45 AM - 10:15 AM, as well as speaking on “Getting Started with Cut to Size Stone: Tips for working with International Sources”, on Thursday, January 30th from 9:00 AM - 9:45 AM. (To rsvp for these events add them to your TISE planner here.) Alison will also be highlighted as a featured expert and speaking at TISE’s Women’s Leadership Program. The Women’s Leadership Meetup at TISE occurs on Tuesday – Thursday, January 28-30, 2025, and is open to all attendees with a premier package.In February 2025, Alison will be a featured speaker during the KBIS - Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (February 25-27, 2025) where she will be presenting on “Mastering Target Market Diagrams and Mind Mapping”, as well some popular show events while assisting one of her clients, Grassi Pietre. You might see Alison speaking on a few panel discussions as well as some special events alongside architect / designer, Julee Ireland.AboutAlison's visionary approach to sales and marketing guides us into brand strategy, business development, and targeted marketing solutions like few other entrepreneurs can do. Drawing from her extensive experience, she provides readers with invaluable tips, tricks, and proprietary techniques that have proven successful throughout her career.Whether you are just starting, looking to rebrand, or feeling overwhelmed by the process, this comprehensive (and ultimately selling guide) is the small business manual for real-life directives. With Alison's guidance, you'll finally feel ready to take action. You will know how to cut out the fat from your sales strategy. You will finally know who and how to market your product or service effectively and achieve your business goals. This book covers everything from building a solid brand identity to implementing targeted marketing campaigns, ensuring you have the tools and insights you need to thrive in today's competitive market.Founder and CEO of the sales training company Rep Methods, Alison also serves as the exclusive USA sales consultant for Grassi Pietre SRL of Vicenza, Italy, a limestone quarry family in the Veneto Region. Traveling around the US and visiting trade shows, Alison lives and breathes the very teachings provided in her books.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.