PHILIPPINES, January 3 - Press Release

January 3, 2025 Legarda pushes for action on Triple Planetary Crisis as 2025 begins PASAY CITY - Senator Loren Legarda calls for concerted and decisive action to tackle the mounting environmental crises facing the Philippines as the new year begins. As part of her 2025 agenda, Legarda reaffirms her long-standing commitment to addressing the Triple Planetary Crisis (TPC), a term encompassing the interconnected environmental challenges of climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss. According to Legarda, these crises are deeply interwoven, with each issue worsening the others--climate change accelerates biodiversity loss, pollution harms ecosystems, and the destruction of natural habitats diminishes the planet's ability to absorb carbon emissions. Legarda, a staunch advocate for environmental protection, emphasized that the TPC is not a future threat, but a present reality that demands urgent attention. The UNDRR Global Champion for Resilience and Climate Vulnerable Forum Ambassador for Parliaments has repeatedly raised the issue of TPC in her speeches, noting that the interlinkage between climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss creates a vicious cycle that is particularly devastating for developing countries like the Philippines. "As we enter 2025, and as I have said before on numerous environmental discussions before, we must recognize that the triple planetary crisis--climate change, pollution, and the loss of biodiversity--is no longer an abstract concern. It is happening now, and it is deeply interconnected with our daily lives and future prospects," she said. In particular, Legarda pointed to the alarming levels of plastic pollution in the Philippines, where each Filipino consumes an average of 20 kilograms of plastic annually. Of that, 15.4 kilograms ends up as waste, making the country the leading contributor to ocean plastic waste globally, accounting for a staggering 36% of the total pollution. The country's poor waste management infrastructure exacerbates the issue, as seen in the increasing amount of hazardous waste produced--over 253,000 tons in 2022 alone. Further, in Metro Manila, over 80% of wastewater is discharged untreated, contributing to widespread health and environmental risks. These are just a few of the stark realities that Legarda believes must be addressed with greater urgency. In addition, the senator also highlighted the Philippines' persistent struggle with air pollution. The country ranked 79th out of 134 nations in air quality in 2023. "The effects of pollution and climate change are visible across the country. From intensified typhoons and flooding in Metro Manila to prolonged droughts in the provinces, these are not isolated incidents, but consequences of our environmental degradation," she warned. She further stressed the need for comprehensive policy changes that not only address these crises individually but also recognize their interconnected nature. According to the Convention on Biological Diversity, the Philippines is recognized as one of the world's 18 mega-biodiverse countries, harboring a significant portion of the planet's biodiversity. It is home to approximately two-thirds of Earth's species and about 70% to 80% of global plant and animal varieties. Notably, the country ranks fifth in terms of plant species diversity and accounts for 5% of the world's flora, highlighting its critical role in global biodiversity conservation. "Addressing the triple planetary crisis is not an easy task--it is complicated and requires a whole-of-society approach. But it is a challenge that we must take on if we want a sustainable future for the generations to come," Legarda stressed. She called for stronger collaboration between the government, businesses, and communities, urging Filipinos to be proactive in protecting their environment. Legarda emphasized that while there are existing laws, more must be done at the national level to strengthen climate resilience and promote sustainability. "As we welcome 2025, we must resolve to make this year a turning point. The challenges of the triple planetary crisis are immense, but so too is our capacity to make a difference," Legarda concluded. She urged her fellow Filipinos to work together and take concrete steps toward environmental stewardship, stressing that the future of the planet--and the survival of future generations--rests on their shoulders.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.