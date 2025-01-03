Afterhours Zoom Sessions Available for the Celebrating Rural Maine Project

The Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Interdisciplinary Instruction team is excited to announce three Afterhours Sessions for the Celebrating Rural Maine project, presented in partnership with the National Council for History Education (NCHE). These interactive sessions will feature guest speakers and educators exploring three topics related to this year’s theme: Geography of the Place We Now Call Maine. These sessions are open to all Maine educators.

Event details:

January 9, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.: Bri Lolar, Maine DOE Wabanaki Specialist, discusses intellectual property and primary sources. Register here.

January 21, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.: Learn more about rural representation in primary sources with Dr. Deb Reid of the Henry Ford Museum and Dr. Pam Riney-Kehrberg of Iowa State University. Register here.

February 6, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.: Explore how primary sources can support and bridge content areas. Register here.

Who should attend: pre-K-12 educators and administrators, museum educators, and librarians

The Celebrating Rural Maine project is a free, three-part professional learning series designed to help rural educators explore Maine’s history through an interdisciplinary lens. By connecting history with broader disciplines, the program focuses on the Library of Congress’ rural interdisciplinary collections and other resources, situating Maine’s local stories within the larger human experience. Participants will receive support in designing and implementing community-connected projects that bring value to rural students and their communities.

This series includes online asynchronous, online synchronous, and site-based learning opportunities, all offered at no cost, providing a unique opportunity to deepen understanding of Maine’s past and future, while fostering meaningful connections between students and their rural communities.

The Interdisciplinary Instruction team is part of the Maine DOE’s Office of Teaching and Learning. For more information, please contact Maine DOE Interdisciplinary Instruction Specialist Jaime Beal at jaime.beal@maine.gov or NCHE Program Manager Regina Holland at regina@ncheteach.org

This opportunity is funded through the Library of Congress’ Teaching with Primary Sources program and is presented in partnership with the National Council for History Education.