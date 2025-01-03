NE-DBIC: Application Now Open for $950K Grant Program to Boost Dairy Farm Viability, Climate Resilience

Dairy Farm Improvement & Modernization Grant Opens to Northeast Farmers

January 2, 2025 | Montpelier, VT - Dairy farmers across the Northeast can now apply for the Dairy Farm Improvement & Modernization Grant through the Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center (NE-DBIC). With a total of $950,000 in funding, this grant will support a wide range of projects aimed at improving farm viability, economic sustainability, and climate resilience. Grants will range from $15,000 to $100,000 with a 25% in-kind and/or cash match contribution.

This grant will support projects that modernize outdated systems or try new and innovative solutions, with the goal of enhancing farm viability, reducing climate impacts, improving milk quality or value, improving worker conditions, and strengthening the farm’s ability to respond to challenges.

Dairy farmers across the Northeast are eligible to apply. Technical service providers, producer associations, and milk buyers/processors who have a project that directly benefits a group of dairy farmers are also eligible.

Grants are available to applicants in all 11 Northeast states served by NE-DBIC: Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

Applications are open from January 2 to February 20 at 2pm.

Access the full request for applications here: https://nedairyinnovation.com/grants/farm-improvement-modernization/

The NE-DBIC's investment and project strategy promotes innovation and resiliency for regional production of dairy products across an 11-state Northeast region. Hosted by the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, the NE-DBIC is funded through the USDA-AMS.

For more information on NE-DBIC, visit: https://nedairyinnovation.com/

###

Katie Spring (she/her) | NE-DBIC Communications Manager | Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center

802-522-3186 | Katie.Spring@vermont.gov