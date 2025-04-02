Spring Manure Stewardship Reminder

Winter manure spreading ban has ended but farmers should maintain weather and conditions awareness

April 1, 2025| Montpelier, VT – Tuesday April 1st marked the end of Vermont’s winter manure spreading ban, but as spring weather arrives, challenging field conditions may persist in parts of the State. Trends in Vermont’s weather show increasing precipitation through the spring season, rising temperatures, and more extreme precipitation events. The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (VAAFM) is issuing a spring stewardship reminder to Vermont farmers and custom applicators to adhere to the Required Agricultural Practices (RAPs).

Manure or other agricultural wastes cannot be applied to fields that are frozen or snow-covered, nor to fields that are saturated, likely to runoff, or are conducive to any other off-site movement regardless of nutrient management plan recommendations.

Do not spread manure on saturated ground that will run off to surface water or ditches, or before major rain or snowmelt events.

After spreading any nutrient (liquid or solid manure, compost, or fertilizer) be sure to keep accurate records of the manure or nutrients applied.

Individual field conditions will vary significantly across the State therefore farmers and custom applicators need to assess the fields carefully and take action to ensure that they are following the rules and are protecting Vermont’s waterways. Manure spreading is a common and widespread practice in Vermont agriculture - it enhances soil health and fertility for optimal crop production, plays a pivotal role in the nutrient cycle, and reduces imported nutrients.

Members of the public may observe an increase in farm vehicles and tractors on roadways as spring weather arrives. Please stay alert, especially when driving in rural areas, as farm vehicles often travel at slow speeds.

For more information about the RAPs, the winter manure spreading ban, or for recommendations regarding early season spreading practices, please visit: agriculture.vermont.gov/RAP.

For questions contact: Laura DiPietro | Director - VAAFM Water Quality Division | 802-595-1990 | Laura.dipietro@vermont.gov