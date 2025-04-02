Vermont Department of Labor Hosts Wage & Hour Employer Seminars

Montpelier, Vt. – This week, representatives from the U.S. Department of Labor and the Vermont Department of Labor will host a series of Wage & Hour Employer Seminars to provide Vermont businesses with essential information on wage and hour rules and regulations.

“We are excited to partner with the U.S Department of Labor to educate Vermonters on topics such as, minimum wage, tipping policies, overtime requirements, child labor laws and workplace rights,” said Vermont Department of Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington. “These seminars will offer employers an opportunity to network, ask questions, and better understand how to comply with labor laws and implement best practices.”

The sessions are designed for all types of businesses, from seasonal employers that hire high school students for the summer to manufacturers managing overtime demands.

Series Details:

Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Location: Lyndon Institute, Lyndon Center, VT

Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Location: Hula Lakeside, Burlington, VT

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Location: The Hub CoWorks, Rutland, VT

These seminars are provided at no cost to employers by the U.S. Department of Labor and the Vermont Department of Labor.

Employers can register by clicking the link below and completing the online form. Additional details will be provided for registered participants ahead of each session. Wage & Hour Employer Seminars | Department of Labor

For more information, visit labor.vermont.gov.