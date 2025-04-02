Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,397 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 304,197 in the last 365 days.

Vermont Department of Labor Hosts Wage & Hour Employer Seminars

Montpelier, Vt. – This week, representatives from the U.S. Department of Labor and the Vermont Department of Labor will host a series of Wage & Hour Employer Seminars to provide Vermont businesses with essential information on wage and hour rules and regulations.   

“We are excited to partner with the U.S Department of Labor to educate Vermonters on topics such as, minimum wage, tipping policies, overtime requirements, child labor laws and workplace rights,” said Vermont Department of Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington. “These seminars will offer employers an opportunity to network, ask questions, and better understand how to comply with labor laws and implement best practices.”  

The sessions are designed for all types of businesses, from seasonal employers that hire high school students for the summer to manufacturers managing overtime demands.   

Series Details: 

Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025 
Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM 
Location: Lyndon Institute, Lyndon Center, VT  

Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025 
Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM 
Location: Hula Lakeside, Burlington, VT  

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025 
Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM 
Location: The Hub CoWorks, Rutland, VT  

These seminars are provided at no cost to employers by the U.S. Department of Labor and the Vermont Department of Labor.   

Employers can register by clicking the link below and completing the online form. Additional details will be provided for registered participants ahead of each session. Wage & Hour Employer Seminars | Department of Labor  

For more information, visit labor.vermont.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Vermont Department of Labor Hosts Wage & Hour Employer Seminars

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more