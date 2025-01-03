Simpson & Vail introduces a Mocktail Tea Gift Box for 'dry January' featuring Four Loose Leaf Teas and 2 Herbal Tisanes

Simpson and Vail Logo

BROOKFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simpson & Vail, a century-old purveyor of premium teas , is delighted to unveil its latest offering: Mocktail Tea Gift Box , a compilation of delicious tea and herbal blends designed for tea drinkers to craft nonalcoholic beverages.Take your love of tea drinking to a whole new level by creating mocktails from your favorite beverage!This gift box features 4 teas blends as well as Butterfly Pea Flowers [to make blue ice cubes] and Hibiscus Flowers [to make a hibiscus simple syrup].Crafted in small batches, the teas in the Mocktail Tea gift box combine the finest loose-leaf teas, sourced from around the world, with aromatic botanicals and USA flavorings. The high-quality loose-leaf tea blends in this gift box were specifically chosen to create fun and refreshing tea mocktails.The Mocktail Tea gift box includes four unique tea blends:Blackberry Haze A smoky black tea blend with a whiskey flavor and delicious notes of burnt caramel. Mixed with blackberries and maple syrup this mocktail is perfect for cozy evenings by the fire.Dragonfruit Spritz A caffeine free herbal blend that has a sweet fruit aroma and a refreshing tropical taste. Combine this with lime, seltzer, and hibiscus simple syrup for a fun and uplifting drink any time of the day, preferably poolside!Raspberry Sage Smash A fruity, raspberry tea with the sophisticated flavor of sage. Make this tea into a simple syrup, then combine it with lemon juice and fresh raspberries to create a beverage that will thrill guests at your next mocktail party.Honeybee Elixir A blend of spices, florals and other botanicals that has a complex flavor with lively notes of lemon and lavender. Inspire your inner mixologist with this recipe that combines this tea with butterfly pea flowers cubes, club soda, and lemon to create a mocktail that is delightfully refreshing and beautiful to behold."We’re so excited to introduce our Mocktail Tea Gift box," said Cyndi Harron, co-owner at Simpson & Vail. "We meticulously crafted each mocktail recipe to showcase the flavors in these tea blends and to create outstanding and delicious beverages!”Ideal for gifting, to others or yourself, this Mocktail Tea box comes in a black box with a striking photo of the Blackberry Haze Mocktail. The packages for each tea feature lovely photos of the ingredients in each packet. Also included is a recipe booklet with beautiful images of the mocktails, suggestions for the glasses to use, as well as alcohol that can be added to turn your mocktails into cocktails. Whether enjoyed alone or with friends, this collection of aromatic teas promises to delight the senses and inspire moments of joy and laughter.The Mocktail Tea gift box is available now on the Simpson & Vail website. For more information or to place an order, please visit www.svtea.com Simpson and Vail, incorporated in 1929, is the second oldest tea company in the United States. Purchased in 1978 by Jim and Joan Harron, it is owned and operated today by two of their children, Jim and Cyndi. Simpson & Vail provides quality loose tea and coffee through their retail store located in Brookfield, CT and online at SVtea.com. Simpson & Vail offers approximately 375 teas, including Dessert Teas, Literary Teas, Holiday Teas, Yoga Teas, National Park Teas,and Wellness Teas as well as black, green, oolong, white and botanicals from around the world.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

