Heather Manion Joins Pirche as Director of Clinical Partnerships & Strategy

Pirche AG has announced that Heather Manion has been appointed as Director of Clinical Partnerships and Strategy.

GRüNWALD, BAVARIA, GERMANY, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pirche , a leading provider of digital molecular diagnostic solutions for transplant medicine, today announced that Heather Manion has joined the company as Director of Clinical Partnerships & Strategy, effective January 1, 2025. Ms. Manion brings to Pirche extensive experience in clinical diagnostics, transplant medicine, and healthcare leadership.Ms. Manion has held progressive leadership positions at Banner Health and Mayo Clinic, two leading academic medical centers. She most recently served as a Senior Medical Science Liaison at Thermo Fisher Scientific, where she supported evidence generation for the company’s post-transplant business, developed relationships within the transplant community that extend across the world, drove patient advocacy efforts, and provided clinical expertise to advance product development. She holds a Master of Science in Nursing from Grand Canyon University.“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Heather to our team! Her passion, talent, and proven track record, especially in the clinical field, are truly inspiring. We know she'll be an incredible asset to us all as we work together to improve patient outcomes and expand the evidence base for our breakthrough TxPredictor platform.” said Thomas Klein Founder & CEO of Pirche.In her new role, Ms. Manion will be responsible for developing and executing Pirche's strategy for building partnerships within the clinical and transplant fields.About PirchePirche is a leading provider of digital molecular diagnostic solutions for transplant medicine. The company’s mission is to improve the lives of transplant patients by providing innovative and accurate diagnostic tools. Pirche is headquartered in Grünwald near Munich with offices near Boston, Berlin and Utrecht.

