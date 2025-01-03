MACAU, January 3 - Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau will issue an exquisite “Annual Album 2024” on 5th January 2025. The cover of the album uses a golden cloud pattern as the background, showing an auspicious dragon with a pearl in its mouth while soaring in the sky, manifesting its valiance and extraordinary momentum. The pearl is the dragon’s treasure, represented in the form of a stamp, symbolizing philatelic culture as a valuable treasure of civilization. The colourful dragon pearl shines dazzlingly, and represents the diverse and interesting themes of Macao stamps.

The album comprises the full collection of 12 sets of stamps, 1 set of self-adhesive stamps and 12 souvenir sheets issued in 2024. The inside pages present Macao’s beautiful philatelic products in the form of loose-leaf pages, on which the coloured stamp images and technical data are printed.

The “Annual Album 2024”, priced at MOP600.00, will be available for sale at the Philatelic Shop of the General Post Office and the Communications Museum from 5th January 2025, and the “Rua do Campo” Post Office from 6th January 2025. It is certainly an excellent product, either as a collectable or a fabulous gift.

Customers can also purchase the empty Annual Album to organize and protect their 2024 Macao stamps and souvenir sheets. The empty Annual Album is priced at MOP150.00.