Chairman Chao Wai Ieng and Vice Chairman Mak Kim Meng of Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs inaugurated

MACAU, January 3 - Chao Wai Ieng and Mak Kim Meng were sworn in as Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) yesterday (2 January). The swearing-in was administered by Cheong Weng Chon, Secretary for Administration and Justice, and witnessed by Lam Chi Long, Chief of the Office of the Secretary for Administration and Justice.

When delivering a speech at the inauguration ceremony, Cheong Weng Chon highlighted that the work of IAM was closely related to the public. At the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland, the development of municipal work reached a moment of transition from the old to the new. He encouraged Chao Wai Ieng and Mak Kim Meng to lead all colleagues of IAM to meet challenges with new attitudes and new mindsets at their new positions, in collaboration with the Members of Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs. In addition, Cheong Weng Chon pointed out that the leadership of IAM should take into serious account the transformation of the department structures, competence and personnel regime, with the aim of offering better municipal services to the public and living up to Macao’s acclaim as “a pearl on the palm of the motherland” given by President Xi Jinping.

Chao Wai Ieng and Mak Kim Meng expressed that they were aware of their immense responsibility and would perform their duties with due diligence. Upholding the people-oriented principle and making concerted efforts with the colleagues of IAM, they would continue to make advancements on the good foundation from the past and be dedicated to serving the public. Chao Wai Ieng also indicated that he would fully abide by the spirit of President Xi Jinping’s important speech and assume the responsibility for the reform of the management philosophy in accordance with the policy vision of the Chief Executive, while constantly optimising and promoting various municipal work to provide the public with high-quality municipal services.

The leaders of the public departments in Administration and Justice area, the Members of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs and the Consultative Committee on Municipal Affairs of IAM, as well as the management personnel of IAM attended the inauguration ceremony.

Chao Wai Ieng holds a Bachelor’s degree in Law from the University of Macau and a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering (Mechanical Engineering) from the Taiwan University. He joined the public service in 2003 and once served as Chief Investigator, Senior Chief Investigator and Acting Head of Investigation Department 2 in the Commission Against Corruption. From December 2019 to March 2020, he held the position of Consultant of the Office of the Secretary for Administration and Justice. He was the Deputy Director of the Identification Services Bureau since March 2020, and served as the Director of the Identification Services Bureau from March 2022.

Mak Kim Meng holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from the Huaqiao University in Fujian and a Master’s degree in Law (Administrative Management) from the Sun Yat-Sen University in Guangzhou. He joined the public service in 1987 and once served as Head of Department of Public Roads and Drainage and Member of the Administration Committee of the former Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau. He held the position of Member of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of IAM since January 2019.