UM holds Macau International Conference on Business Intelligence and Analytics

MACAU, January 3 - The Faculty of Business Administration (FBA) of the University of Macau (UM) held the 2024 Macau International Conference on Business Intelligence and Analytics. The event brought together eminent scholars and researchers to discuss the latest developments in business intelligence and data analytics, fostering intellectual exchange and innovative collaboration.

In his opening remarks, Yonghua Song, rector of UM, highlighted the transformative role of business intelligence and data analytics, and noted that the conference would provide an important platform for global academic exchange and innovation.

The conference featured a rich programme of keynote speeches, invited sessions, and discussion sessions. Key topics included artificial intelligence, big data analytics, decision-making systems, and emerging technologies. The event attracted over 200 faculty members, students, and researchers.

The conference featured two keynote speakers. Fan Jianqing, Frederick L. Moore ’18 Professor of Finance, professor of statistics and machine learning, and professor of operations research and financial engineering at Princeton University, spoke on ‘Unearthing Financial Statement Fraud: Insights from News Coverage Analysis’. Gary Zhang, founder and CEO of Micro Connect and CEO of Micro Connect Macao Financial Assets Exchange (MCEX), shared insights on ‘RBF vs Equity/Debt’.

In today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, business intelligence and analytics have emerged as indispensable tools for decision-making, providing valuable insights that help businesses gain a competitive edge. With a focus on cutting-edge technologies, innovative methodologies, and their real-world applications, the conference fostered collaboration and drove advancements in the field.