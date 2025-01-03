Oral Mucositis Market Set for Rapid Growth: Opportunities for Pharma Companies with Emerging Therapies by 2034

Companies like Amgen/Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, Access Pharmaceuticals, Chemo Mouthpiece/Aurora BioScience, and others are advancing Oral Mucositis treatment.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Oral Mucositis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Oral Mucositis, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Oral Mucositis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report delivers a comprehensive analysis of Oral Mucositis, offering critical insights into prevalence, revenue trends, and evolving Oral Mucositis treatment options. The report discusses key statistics, including current and projected market sizes, while delving into Oral Mucositis symptoms and their impact on patients’ quality of life.

It evaluates the progress and effectiveness of emerging therapies for Oral Mucositis alongside an in-depth examination of the clinical trial landscape. This includes a detailed review of ongoing and upcoming studies that are set to shape the future of Oral Mucositis treatment. With its rich data and forward-looking insights, this report serves as an indispensable resource for understanding market dynamics and advancements in the field of Oral Mucositis.

Some of the key insights of Oral Mucositis Market Report:

• According to the Oral Cancer Foundation (2022), oral mucositis (OM) is one of the most common and debilitating complications of cancer treatments, particularly chemotherapy and radiation.

• The frequency of oral mucositis in the general cancer patient population is approximately 30% to 40%.

• Women have a significantly greater risk of developing oral mucositis compared to men.

• Emerging therapies for oral mucositis, such as Avasopasem manganese, RRx-001, and MIT-001, are expected to have a positive impact on the market and potentially expand the market size.

• In October 2024, Jaguar Health, Inc. announced the commercial launch of Gelclair, an FDA-approved oral mucositis prescription product, in the U.S. through its family company, Napo Pharmaceuticals.

• Leading companies advancing the Oral Mucositis treatment market include Amgen/Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, Access Pharmaceuticals, Chemo Mouthpiece/Aurora BioScience, Camurus, Innovation Pharmaceuticals, Enzychem Lifesciences Corporation, BrainCool, NeoMedLight, Monopar Therapeutics, MuReva (Lumitex), EpicentRx/Prothex Pharma, Soligenix and others.

• Key therapies for Oral Mucositis are Kepivance (Palifermin), MuGard, Chemo Mouthpiece, Episil, Brilacidin, EC-18, Cooral System, CareMin650, Validive (Clonidine Lauriad), MuReva Phototherapy System, RRx-001, SGX942, and others.

Oral Mucositis Overview

Oral Mucositis is a painful condition characterized by inflammation and ulceration of the mucous membranes inside the mouth, commonly caused by chemotherapy or radiation treatments. It is a significant side effect of cancer therapies, particularly in patients undergoing treatment for head, neck, and other cancers. Oral mucositis symptoms include severe mouth sores, difficulty swallowing, dry mouth, and pain, which can interfere with eating, speaking, and maintaining oral hygiene. Oral mucositis treatment focuses on managing symptoms and promoting healing, with options such as pain relief medications, mouth rinses, and in some cases, topical therapies. Emerging treatments, including growth factors and targeted therapies, are also being explored to provide more effective solutions for preventing and managing oral mucositis. Early intervention is crucial to reducing the severity of symptoms and improving patients' quality of life during cancer treatment.

Oral Mucositis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

Oral Mucositis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Oral Mucositis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Incident Cases of Oral Mucositis in the 7MM

• Grade-Specific Incident Cases of Oral Mucositis in the 7MM

• Total Treated Cases of Oral Mucositis in the 7MM

Oral Mucositis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section analyzes the adoption rates of newly launched and upcoming Oral Mucositis treatments over the study period. It evaluates the patient adoption of these therapies and examines the sales performance of each drug. This section provides a detailed view of the factors influencing the acceptance and market success of Oral Mucositis medication.

Additionally, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the Oral Mucositis drugs that have experienced the fastest uptake. It explores the key drivers behind their widespread use and offers a market share comparison among these therapies. This section identifies which treatments are gaining momentum and the reasons behind their rapid adoption.

The report also explores the Oral Mucositis treatment pipeline, offering insights into therapeutic candidates at various stages of development. It identifies the leading companies involved in developing targeted Oral Mucositis medications. Furthermore, the report covers recent industry developments, including collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other significant updates on emerging Oral Mucositis treatments.

Oral Mucositis Therapies and Key Companies

• Kepivance (Palifermin): Amgen/ Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

• MuGard: Access Pharmaceuticals

• Chemo Mouthpiece: Chemo Mouthpiece/ Aurora BioScience

• Episil: Camurus

• Brilacidin: Innovation Pharmaceuticals

• EC-18: Enzychem Lifesciences Corporation

• Cooral System: BrainCool

• CareMin650: NeoMedLight

• Validive (Clonidine Lauriad): Monopar Therapeutics

• MuReva Phototherapy System: MuReva (Lumitex)

• RRx-001: EpicentRx/Prothex Pharma

• SGX942: Soligenix

Oral Mucositis Market Outlook

Oral mucositis treatment often involves symptom management and supportive care. Mild to moderate cases may be treated with salt-and-soda mouthwashes, while radiation-induced mucositis can be managed similarly to chemotherapy-induced mucositis. Other options like dexamethasone mouthwashes for mTOR inhibitor therapy patients and doxepin mouthwashes for radiation-induced mucositis have shown promise. Emerging treatments, including recombinant human keratinocyte growth factor-1 (palifermin) and mucoadhesive oral wound rinses like MuGard, are also gaining attention in the Oral mucositis treatment landscape.

The Oral mucositis market is expected to grow due to the increasing incidence of cancer and the anticipated launch of new therapies in the coming years (2024–2034). Companies such as Galera Therapeutics and EpicentRx are actively evaluating their candidates in various stages of clinical development to address this unmet need. The Oral mucositis market outlook is optimistic, with a range of new treatments poised to improve patient outcomes and enhance the quality of life for individuals undergoing cancer treatments.

Oral Mucositis Market Drivers

• The growing number of patients with head and neck cancers, as well as other types of cancer, is significantly driving the expansion of the oral mucositis market.

• The rise in clinical trials and collaborative interventions is accelerating the development of new therapies, enhancing the oral mucositis treatment pipeline and fueling market growth.

Oral Mucositis Market Barriers

• The market is currently dominated by off-label therapies and generics, which may create significant pricing pressure for new treatments with lower efficacy.

• The lack of effective diagnostic tools to assess the severity of oral mucositis may lead to delays in proper diagnosis and treatment, hindering market growth.

Scope of the Oral Mucositis Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Oral Mucositis Companies: Amgen/Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, Access Pharmaceuticals, Chemo Mouthpiece/Aurora BioScience, Camurus, Innovation Pharmaceuticals, Enzychem Lifesciences Corporation, BrainCool, NeoMedLight, Monopar Therapeutics, MuReva (Lumitex), EpicentRx/Prothex Pharma, Soligenix and others.

• Key Oral Mucositis Therapies: Kepivance (Palifermin), MuGard, Chemo Mouthpiece, Episil, Brilacidin, EC-18, Cooral System, CareMin650, Validive (Clonidine Lauriad), MuReva Phototherapy System, RRx-001, SGX942, and others.

• Oral Mucositis Therapeutic Assessment: Oral Mucositis currently marketed, and Oral Mucositis emerging therapies

• Oral Mucositis Market Dynamics: Oral Mucositis market drivers and Oral Mucositis market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Oral Mucositis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Oral Mucositis Market Access and Reimbursement

