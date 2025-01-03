3D Vein Viewer Locator by Shih-Min Lin, Jhen-Ming Liao and Yi-Chi Li Wins Iron A'Design Award in Medical Devices Design

3D Vein Viewer Locator

Innovative Medical Device Developed by Adison Biomedical Co., Ltd. Recognized for Excellence in Design and Functionality

COMO, CO, ITALY, January 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of medical product design, has announced Shih-Min Lin, Jhen-Ming Liao and Yi-Chi Li as a winner in the Medical Devices and Medical Equipment Design category for their innovative work, the 3D Vein Viewer Locator . This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the design within the medical product industry and underscores its potential to advance healthcare practices and improve patient outcomes.The 3D Vein Viewer Locator addresses critical challenges faced by healthcare professionals in intravenous therapy, particularly in pediatric and difficult venous access cases. By providing clear visualization of veins beneath thick subcutaneous fat layers, the device minimizes failed insertions and complications by 30%, aligning with industry needs for improved accuracy and patient safety. Its design, based on familiar insertion postures, enhances the quality of emergency care, making it a valuable tool for nurses and medical practitioners.The award-winning medical device features patented 3D imaging optical technology, utilizing a fisheye lens to focus invisible light and refract it through the moisture in the affected limb, resulting in clearer images compared to competitors. The user interface is designed to match the posture familiar to healthcare professionals, leading to a 13% increase in the first-time insertion success rate to an impressive 94%. The nurse-exclusive screen reduces medical stress and disputes, further setting the 3D Vein Viewer Locator apart in the market.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as motivation for Adison Biomedical Co., Ltd. to continue striving for excellence and innovation in the field of medical devices. The company aims to leverage this achievement to inspire future designs and contribute to the advancement of healthcare technology, without implying dominance over the industry. By focusing on developing products that address real-world challenges and improve patient care, Adison Biomedical Co., Ltd. remains committed to its mission of providing better, more convenient, and more efficient medical instruments and supplies to users.3D Vein Viewer Locator was designed by Shih-Min Lin, who served as the Project Director, and Jhen-Ming Liao and Yi-Chi Li, who were the Designers on the project.Interested parties may learn more at:About Shih-Min Lin, Jhen-Ming Liao and Yi-Chi LiShih-Min Lin, Jhen-Ming Liao and Yi-Chi Li are talented designers from Taiwan (China) who have made significant contributions to the field of medical device design. Their award-winning work, the 3D Vein Viewer Locator, showcases their expertise in developing innovative solutions that address critical healthcare challenges. As part of the team at Adison Biomedical Co., Ltd., they are committed to advancing medical technology and improving patient care through their design skills and dedication to excellence.About Adison Biomedical Co. Ltd.ADISON BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD was founded on April 29, 2011 and is divided into acute and severe medical department and medical beauty department. The company sources most of its products from European countries and Taiwan, ensuring they meet regional safety, quality, and service requirements. About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award recognizes designs that meet rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards . Recipients are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life. The award is granted to designs that demonstrate skill, specialization, understanding, and creativity in addressing real-world challenges. The selection process involves blind peer review and evaluation based on pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry professionals, journalists, and academics in the medical product field. The selection process involves blind peer review and evaluation based on pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry professionals, journalists, and academics in the medical product field.About A' Design AwardThe A' Medical Devices and Medical Equipment Design Award is a prestigious competition that attracts participants from innovative design agencies, forward-thinking companies, leading brands, and influential designers in the medical devices and medical equipment industry. By participating, entrants can showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for their superior design capabilities. The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries, open to entries from all countries. Established in 2008, the award is now in its 16th year and aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to creating a better world. Interested parties can learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://medicalproductawards.com

